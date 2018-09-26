Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lucas Fisher, 34, robbery and malicious wounding

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A man accused of cutting off a man’s finger with a machete during a robbery has made his first appearance at court.

Lucas Fisher, 34, of Lang Street, North Shore, is charged with robbing a man of £100 and maliciously wounding him with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on September 9 this year in Blackpool.

Fisher was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 24.

READ MORE: Tuesday's round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court



Jake Wren, 23 supplying drugs

A man accused of being a drug pusher in Blackpool has made his first appearance at court.

Jake Wren, 23, of Stoneybridge Drive, Waltham Abbey, Essex, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on June 15 this year.

Wren was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 3.

Paul Whelan, 58, sexual assault

A former Lancashire football coach has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court facing allegations of sexually assaulting youth players.

Paul Whelan, 58, who used to live at Maida Vale, Anchorsholme, faces 10 allegations of assaulting five different boys who played in teams coached by him.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sent Whelan for trial at the higher court where he will appear on October 24.

Whelan was remanded in custody. His lawyer Gerry Coyle did not indicate any pleas on behalf of his client.

The offences are said to have taken place in Blackpool in 1994 and 1995.

Christopher Rixon, 41, rape, indecent assault

A 41-year-old Blackpool man has made his first appearance at court charged with rape.

Christopher Rixon of Holmfield Road, North Shore, was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Rixon is alleged to have committed 10 rapes against two girls aged 11 and 15 between 2014 and 2016.

He also faces a further 10 allegations of indecently sexually assaulting the same victims.

Rixon was granted bail pending his appearance at the higher court.

Tracy Simpson, 54, drink-driving, no insurance

A daughter reported her mother to police for drink-driving.

Police stopped Tracy Simpson and she was found to be more than twice the alcohol limit with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Simpson, a 54-year-old community care worker, of Windward Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and having no insurance.

She was banned from the road for 17 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said police stopped Simpson on September 8 at 10pm, as she drove a Peugeot on Windward Road after receiving a tip-off she had been drinking.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, would now lose her job as she needed her licence to do it.

Simpson’s father had died, her mother was in a home and her three children were away at university and she had had an issue with alcohol for some time.

Her children had taken it in turns to return home and keep an eye on her.

The day of the offence her daughter had returned home and found her mother had been drinking in the afternoon.

There was a row, Simpson had driven off and her daughter had reported her to the police because she was worried about her.

Mr Whittaker added: “They have not fallen out as mum knows her daughter did the right thing. She is now getting help from her doctor.”

Craig Davies, 24, drug-driving, no licence or insurance

A man was caught behind the wheel in Wesham with cannabis in his body.

Craig Davies, a 24-year-old former cleaner, of Furness Avenue, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

He was sentenced to a six months community order, put on a tagged curfew from 10pm to 6am, banned from the road for six months and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

The court was told that on March 11 at 4.48am police stopped Davies as he drove a Fiat Punto on Wesham Hall Road with a passenger onboard.

A blood test showed 6.7 units of cannabis in his body - two is the legal limit.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client suffered from anxiety and depression.

Davies had told a probation officer that he had been smoking a lot of cannabis but he no longer used the drug.