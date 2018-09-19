Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Shaun Dolan, 27, failing to comply with a bail condition

A judge has suggested a defendant get a treadmill or jog on the spot after he breached his curfew when he went out for a run.

Shaun Dolan, 27, of Wood Park Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a condition of his bail.

District Judge, Jane Goodwin, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court agreed to rebail Dolan and warned him: “You are either going to have to buy a treadmill or start jogging on the spot.”

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said Dolan had been bailed on the condition he kept a 7pm to 6am curfew at his given address.

On September 9 the firm monitoring Dolan’s tag reported that he was late back for his curfew returning at 7.21pm.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said her client had a history of mental health issues and suffered from anxiety and depression.

Dolan’s practise when feeling low was to exercise, either going to the gym or for a run.

On September 9 he went for a run round the resort’s Stanley Park and lost track of time.

He was about 20 minutes late back for his curfew and when he returned he rang the curfew tracking company to apologise and say where he had been.

Connor Hurley, 26, failing to comply with community order

A man who flicked a lit cigarette which hit a police officer in the face failed to carry out court ordered unpaid work.

Connor Hurley, 26, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He was sentenced to four weeks jail suspended for 12 months and ordered to do 140 hours payback work.

The judge told him it did not wash with her when defendants put paid employment before their unpaid work for the community and added: “It is an appalling and shocking start to this court order.”

Charmain Price, prosecuting for the probation service, said Hurley was originally sentenced to do 120 hours payback work for assaulting a police officer by flicking a lit cigarette at him which hit him on the jaw.

Hurley had previously breached the order for which extra hours of unpaid work had been added.

He had then failed to attend to do work on May 20 and 27 and still had 125-and-a-half hours of the work left to complete.

Ms Price told the judge: “His officer says this was wilful non-compliance and does not believe he will undertake the hours.

The officer is asking for the order to be revoked.” Steven Townley, defending, said his client had let things slide on the payback work front as he was employed to work at two bars and was also setting-up his own on-line business.

Hurley had also spent time looking after his partner after she became suicidal when her mother died.

He had now given notice at one of his bar jobs and would have more time to do the unpaid work.

Ian Izatt, 46, assault

A man accused of assaulting a couple at a Blackpool post office has made his first appearance at court.

Ian Izatt is alleged to have pushed a woman in the queue at the post office on Whitegate Drive in the back and bitten her boyfriend on the thumb when he intervened and took the defendant to the ground outside.

Izatt, 46, of Hornby Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman but denied assaulting her boyfriend.

He was bailed to December 12 for trial.

Patrick Ruch, 59, assault and threats to kill

A man accused of pushing a key into a neighbour’s neck and threatening to shoot him has been refused bail.

Patrick Ruch, 59, of Central Drive, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assaulting and threatening to kill a neighbour of his at his former address of the resort’s Naventis Court, Singleton Street.

He also denied damaging the neighbour’s front door by putting superglue in it.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between May 26 and September 9 this year.

Ruch was refused bail and remanded in custody towards his trial on October 5.

Graham Quinn, 37, assault

A man has made his first appearance accused of assaulting his girlfriend and damaging her mobile phone.

Graham Quinn, 37, of Romney Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded not guilty to assault and damage on September 16.

Quinn was bailed for trial.

Ross Miller, 34, assault

A man attacked his mother and two care workers, one female the other male, at the supported accommodation he was living at in Blackpool.

Ross Miller, 34, formerly of Tudor Place, South Shore, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three offences of assault on September 12 this year.

He also admitted damaging curtains and a television valued at £250 belonging to Tudor Court supported living accommodation on the same day.

Miller was remanded in custody for pre-sentence reports.