Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lee Duggan-Fleetwood, 33, drink-driving

A man who had been to a wedding was over the alcohol limit when he crashed into a brick wall on the way home.

Lee Duggan-Fleetwood, a 33-year-old removals driver, of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £300 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Duggan-Fleetwood was driving a Ford Focus on Mains Lane, Singleton, on August 13 at 1.20am, when he lost control at the first of a series of bends, hit an eight foot high brick wall and his car rebounded into the opposite carriageway.

Duggan-Fleetwood had a shoulder injury and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by police where a blood sample was taken which showed 120 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 80 is the limit.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client had been to a wedding with his girlfriend, whose sister was the bride.

There was an altercation with a family member at the wedding and Duggan-Fleetwood was told he could not stay at the hotel.

Ms Mugford added that Duggan-Fleetwood, had no money for a taxi home and had made a mistake in thinking he was fit to drive.

Mason Edwards, 21, dangerous driving, aggravated taking of a car, driving while disqualifed, no insurance and drug-driving

A drugged banned driver led police on a high-speed chase round streets in Blackpool in a car he had taken without permission.

Mason Edwards, 21, of Hawes Side Lane, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on his home road, Mythop Road, Preston New Road and Weeton Road on June 17 this year.

He also admitted the aggravated taking of a Peugeot 307, driving while disqualified without insurance and drug driving with 13 units of cannabis in his body - the limit is two.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for Edwards to be sentenced at crown court, telling magistrates: “This involved high speeds by the defendant who was pursued by the police.

“He was disqualified, had drugs in his system and had taken the car.

“At the time of these offences Edwards was on a suspended prison sentence for driving while banned.”

Edwards was bailed to appear for sentence on November 21 at Preston Crown Court.

Conor Quigley, 20, possessing a blade in public

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of possessing a hunting knife in Blackpool town centre. Conor Quigley, 20, of Kent Road, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to possessing a blade in Central Drive on Sunday.

Quigley was bailed for trial on November 14 by Blackpool magistrates and must live at his given address as a condition of his bail.

Scott Lee, 26, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, handling a stolen motorcycle and driving without insurance or a licence.

A Blackpool plasterer has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Lawyer Brett Chappell successfully applied for bail for his client Scott Lee, 26, of Orchard Road, South Shore, despite an objection by the Crown.

Lee faces four allegation. He is accused of possessing skunk cannabis with intent to supply. He is accused of handling a stolen motorbike and driving a Mitsubishi car without insurance or licence.

Lee will appear at the higher court on November 21. He must obey a 8pm to 6am curfew in the meantime.

Benjamin Davies, 41, theft

A man has denied stealing a mobility scooter.

Benjamin Davies, 41, of Carr Gate, Cleveleys, is charged with stealing a Red Rascal scooter in Blackpool.

Magistrates bailed Davies until his trial on February 4 next year.