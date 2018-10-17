Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lee Shuttleworth, 30, driving without due care and attention

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A fish and chip shop manager was involved in a hit and run accident on Blackpool Promenade which left another driver injured.

Lee Shuttleworth ploughed into the back of a car which had stopped for two pedestrians on a zebra crossing and then drove off from the accident scene.

Shuttleworth, 30, of Fleetwood Road, Thornton, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop and to report an accident.

He was fined £280 with £85 costs, ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge and had seven motoring penalty points put on his licence by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said a man driving a Kia was stopped at a zebra crossing for pedestrians when Shuttleworth, who was in a Jaguar, collided with the rear of his vehicle on March 23 at 9.15pm.

The driver of the Kia, who was taken to hospital with whiplash injuries to his back, got the number plate of the Jaguar and police tracked Shuttleworth down.

He had a previous conviction for careless driving.

Shuttleworth’ s defence lawyer said his client apologised to his victim, who had sustained no long term effects from the accident.

The night of the accident it was raining and Shuttleworth was doing no more than 20mph when the crash happened.

READ MORE: Tuesday's round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court



Lee Bragg, 43, making indecent images of a child

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of making indecent images of a child.

Lee Bragg, 43, of Common Edge Road, Marton, faces two charges of making indecent images of a child, some at the second highest level of depravity.

He is also accused of possessing 78 indecent photographs of a child and one offence of possessing extreme pornography.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between February and October last year at Blackpool.

Bragg was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 14.

Barbara Fish, 58, assault

An anti fracking protester has appeared at court charged with assaulting a security guard by pulling part of his beard out.

Barbara Jayne Fish, of Powell Avenue, Blackpool denied assaulting the guard at the Cuadrilla gas exploration site on Preston New Road, on September 26.

Her trial will take place over three days starting on January 28 next year.She was granted bail.

A second protester also appeared before the District Judge. He is Stuart Acroyd, 42, of Maple Farm, Preston New Road.

Acroyd is charged with wilfully resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty near the Cuadrilla site on September 26.

Acroyd denied the offence. His trial will take place on January 29 at Preston Magistrates .Court.He was also bailed.