Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, October 03, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Adam Murray, 31, failing to provide a specimen of blood for alcohol testing

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A floor-layer who had been drinking was found asleep in his van by police at lunchtime.

Adam Murray, 31, of Hockley Place, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for alcohol testing.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from driving for 24 months and told to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Murray asleep in a van which was parked outside a hotel in Blackpool on September 29.

The keys were in the van’s ignition and lager cans were strewn around the vehicle.

A roadside breath test showed Murray had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Murray was described as agitated and incoherent and urinated twice in the police van on the way to the police station.

Once there Murray repeatedly refused to provide the required specimen for alcohol testing, saying he wanted to speak to a solicitor first.

He had a previous conviction for drink-driving.

John McLaren, defending, said his client had been in Stoke and worked an extremely long day finishing in the early hours.

He was living with his grandmother, did not have a key and did not want to wake her at that time.

Murray bought some alcohol from a friend who worked in a bar and after drinking it went to sleep in his van.

He had not driven after drinking the alcohol.

Steven Joseph, 40, arson with intent to endanger life

A man accused of setting fire to his top floor flat in Wesham has made his first appearance at court.

Steven Joseph, 40, formerly of Garstang Road, Wesham, now living at South View, Kirkham, is charged with arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether life was endangered and damaging property belonging to a couple in the bottom floor flat.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at Joseph’s previous address in Garstang Road, Wesham, on May 15 this year.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Joseph was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 31.

Kyle Major, 18, supply of heroine, cocaine and crack cocaine

A teenager arrested during an undercover police operation has appeared at court.

Kyle Major faces five allegations of supplying Class A drugs to a police investigator conducting Operation Moth in Blackpool.

Major, 18, of Fairhurst Street, North Shore, is alleged to have supplied cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine during 2017.

Major was remanded in custody pending his appearance at Preston Crown Court on October 31

Paul Bailey, 37, drunk and disorderly

A drunken man abused a policeman trying to help him and called the officer a bully.

Paul Bailey, 37, of Central Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer saw Bailey walking in and out of the road on Palatine Road holding a can of beer on September 11, at about 7pm.

When the officer advised him to watch where he was walking Bailey responded with abuse and gestures.

He told the officer: “I’m going to bang out you little bully,” before raising his arm as though he was going to hit the officer.

After being arrested Bailey said used a homophobic term of abuse in referring to the officer.

Bailey apologised and told magistrates: “It was just too much drink. I’m going to try and get a detox.”

David Mellor, 26, taking a car without permission

A man has denied taking his workmate’s car without permission.

David Mellor, 26, of Halifax Street, Marton, is alleged to have taken the Honda Civic whilst the two were working in Slough.

It is alleged that after taking the car he crashed it into three other vehicles and a lamp post causing over £5,000 worth of damage.

Mellor was granted bail until his trial on November 26.