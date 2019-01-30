Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Terri Westhead, 31, two offences if theft

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman turned to crime and stole from the same shop twice in order to buy drugs.

Terri Westhead, unemployed, 31, of Claremont Court, North Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £27 compensation with £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on November 18 Westhead stole a tub of chocolates and some toiletries valued together at £16 from the Spar shop, Bispham Road.

The following day she returned to the same shop and took £11 worth of toiletries.

When interviewed by police Westhead said she had sold all the goods she had stolen and used the money to buy the heroin substitute Methadone because she was having bad withdrawal symptoms.

At the time of the offences she was on a community order.

Steven Townley, defending, said because his client missed appointments her Methadone prescription had been stopped.

Things had now calmed down in Westhead’s life and she had not used street drugs from three weeks.

Jamie Totten, 22, burglary

A caravan site security officer who is accused of burgling a caravan at the site has made his first appearance at court.

Jamie Totten is alleged to have used a key to enter a woman’s caravan on Blackpool’s Marton Mere Caravan Park, Mythop Road, while she was away on holiday and stolen £300 from a money jar.

Totten, aged 22, of Milbourne Street, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to the burglary which is alleged to have taken place between September 7 and 15 last year.

His case was adjourned to April 12 for trial by Blackpool magistrates.

Jason McEvoy, 36, taking a car without the owner’s consent, driving without insurance and not in accordance with his licence and failing to answer bail

A man who was on the run after assaulting a landlord took a friend’s car without permission.

Jason McEvoy punched the 66-year-old property landlord in the neck and in the fracas which followed the victim suffered a grazed neck and knees.

McEvoy, 36, of Keating Court, Fleetwood, denied assault but was found guilty of the offence after a trial in his absence.

He admitted failing to answer his bail and attend the trial, taking a car without consent, driving without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, a 28 days curfew from 8pm to 8am, banned from the road for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £100 to the landlord and £50 for the car owner and told to pay £100 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the 66-year-old landlord of a flat McEvoy’s sister lived in at Fleetwood met the defendant when he went round to check problems with the sister’s shower.

McEvoy was behaving strangely and appeared not to be able to stand still.

The next day the landlord arrived with an electrician and saw McEvoy in the alley.

Without warning McEvoy punched the landlord in the neck.

While on the run after not attending his trial McEvoy was staying with a friend.

He drove off in the friend’s Toyota Celica and when he had not returned in three days the friend alerted police.

Steven Townley, defending, said McEvoy still denied assaulting the landlord.

He had driven the friend’s car to park it in the alley but damaged a tyre on the curb.

In panic he then drove to a relative intending to have the tyre repaired but he did not have the money to do so.

Jane Smith, 54, breach of criminal behaviour order

A woman rang police because she was fed up filling her bath with a kettle a court heard.

Fifty-four-year old Jane Smith plagued the police and the ambulance service with bizarre pleas for their help.

She asked for help because she was worried about her cat’s behaviour and asked officers to attend her flat in Withnell Road, Blackpool to help her fill out forms.

She used the emergency “999” service to make the calls magistrates were told.

Smith admitted breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order forbidding her to make such calls unless it was a real emergency situation.

The order had been put in place in 2017 for making similar nuisance calls including asking police to assist her because her mattress was uncomfortable.

Magistrates made her subject of a 12-month community order with 10 days rehabilitation. She was also fined £50 and must pay £85 costs.