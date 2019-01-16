Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Andrew Spencer, 27, assault

A man with a bad criminal record for assaulting police officers who headbutted a policeman in a health club has been jailed.

Andrew Spencer was so drunk on lager and Amaretto he could not remember attacking the officer who was struggling to arrest him.

Spencer, 27, formerly of Topping Street, Blackpool, now living in Davenport Road, Gillingham, pleaded guilty to assault on an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks jail and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Brian Horrocks, told him: “Recently the Government increased the penalties for assaulting emergency workers.

Police, fire and ambulance officers do not go to work to be assaulted by people.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer was called to Bannatyne’s health club, Rigby Road, where Spencer, who was drunk, was being restrained on the floor by gym-goers on January 11 at 5.15pm.

In the struggle to handcuff and arrest him Spencer headbutted the police officer on the lower jaw.

Spencer, who was described as having a record of violence and previous convictions for assaulting police officers, said he had never been as drunk in his life.

Michael Woosnam, defending, said his client had been put into care as a child and moved to the South East.

After he started committing offences the longest time he spent out of prison was two to two-and-a-half months.

Spencer had attributed that to his sense of isolation with no family support.

Since then he had reconnected with family members and had been staying with his sister in Blackpool when he committed the offences.

Mark Luby, 48, possessing cannabis and amphetamine

A man has had a drugs case against him dropped.

Mark Luby, 48, of Central Drive, Blackpool, had been accused of possessing cannabis and amphetamine on December 4 at Blackpool.

Blackpool magistrates formally withdrew the case against Luby.

Teenager, 17, failing to comply with a bail condition and keep a curfew

A teenage boy had breached his bail for the seventh time a court was told.

The 17-year-old Blackpool boy, whose identity can not be revealed for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a bail condition and keep a curfew inside his home.

Blackpool magistrates agreed to rebail him after being told that he did not meet the criteria for being remanded in custody, as he had not been charged with committing a further offence.

The teenager was bailed to appear before Blackpool Youth Court to be sentenced for the aggravated taking of a motor vehicle and possessing a blade in public.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the teenager had been bailed previously on the condition he kept a 4pm to 8am curfew at his given address.

On January 8 police checks revealed the teenager had not been present at his address overnight for the whole of his curfew.

The prosecutor added that it was his seventh breach of bail and the prosecution believed the conditions of his bail should remain the same.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said it was believed his client’s curfew starting as early as 4pm was setting him up to fail.

The defence asked for the curfew to start later and for the teenager to wear an electric tag.

Raymond Cullen, 54, assault

A man accused of assaulting a girlfriend on two occasions has made his first appearance at court.

Raymond Cullen, 54, of Bold Street, Fleetwood, faces two charges of assault on January 6 and 11.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, asked for bail for his client. Cullen was bailed to January 25.

He must not contact the complainant or enter Victoria Street, Fleetwood, or the back alleys between Mount and Blakiston streets as conditions of his bail.

Linda McIntyre, 45, inflicting grievous bodily harm on the pensioner and theft

A woman accused of biting a pensioner and flinging her to the floor breaking her leg when snatching her purse has made her first appearance at court.

Linda McIntyre is alleged to have followed the 70-year-old woman to her car in Cleveleys before attacking her and grabbing her purse.

McIntyre, 45, of Mowbray Drive, Fleetwood, pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on the pensioner and theft.

The offences are said to have taken place on January 12.

McIntyre was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 13.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the trial to take place at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, did not ask for bail for his client.

McIntyre was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 13 by Blackpool magistrates.