Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Pauline Darbyshire, 38, illegally depositing waste

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A mother-of-four illegally dumped rubbish in the alley at the back of her home.

Pauline Darbyshire’s address was not issued with bins by the council and she had to use two bin bags which were allocated to her each week.

Darbyshire, 38, of South King Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to illegally depositing waste.

She was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £120 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Nicola Morgan, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, said a council official found waste which had been abandoned in the rear alley of South King Street on February 24.

The official searched the waste and found an address on a box. He went to the address where Darbyshire opened the door and admitted dumping the rubbish.

She was given a fixed penalty fine but failed to pay it.

Allan Cobain, defending, told magistrates his client’s said the council did not issue her side of South King Street with bins, only two bin bags per week.

Her litter consisted of mainly boxes from when the family moved in. A neighbour had told her if she put the boxes in the alley the binmen would take them.

She was unable to pay the fixed fine as she had problems with her benefits at the time.

Christin Astin, 30, breach of court order

A man breached a court order for a third time despite reminders from the probation service he must do the work.

Christen Astin, a 30-year-old warehouseman, of Lever Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks jail, suspended for 12 months, put on a 12 months community order with 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Presiding magistrate, John Ashcroft, told him: “We feel what has happened has been wilful and persistent.”

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Astin had been sentenced to the order, which included up to 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and 100 hours payback work, for an offence of disqualified driving.

Astin had failed to attend for unpaid work on October 24 and November 4. It was the third breach of the order and he had done just 20 hours of the work.

Howard Green, defending, said: “He has clearly been his own worse enemy in not giving priority to the work he should have.”

At the time of the breach Astin had problems in his relationship and issues about care for two children.

He had now got a full time job at a warehouse but had managed to get Tuesdays off when he would do the payback work.

Jonathan Moody, 32, failing to comply with a community order

A man found himself before a court after he failed to do payback work at the Cat Protection shop.

Jonathan Moody was described as having a terrible year in which his brother and father had died.

Moody, 32, of Lilac Drive, Hambleton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He had an extra 10 hours unpaid work added to his sentence and was ordered to pay £60 costs.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Moody had been sentenced to 120 hours payback work for an offence of making off without paying.

He was told to attend to for work at the Cat Protection shop, but failed to attend on October 24 and November 12.

Moody still had 43 hours of the payback work to do.

David Charnley, defending, said his client’s brother and father had both died this year and Moody had consoled himself with alcohol.

Tiffany Williams, 27, failing to comply with a community order

A woman breached a court order after she was forced to flee from a violent former boyfriend. Tiffany Williams suffered numerous injuries including a broken jaw and nose at the hands of her ex.Williams, 27, of Alexandra Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a 12 months community order. She was fined £40.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Williams had been put on the order in December last year for an offence of assault on police and threatening behaviour.

She missed an appointment with her probation officer on July 20 and failed to keep appointments with alcohol rehabilitation experts as required by the court order. She also failed to contact the probation service.

Brett Chappell, defending, said Williams had suffered domestic abuse from a former partner and she had started to drink daily. She sustained numerous injuries and eventually pleaded with the police for help. She was then aided to move from North Wales to the Fylde Coast.