Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Here is the latest round-up from Blackpool's court.

Dean Flackett, 28, sending a threatening message

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A man repeatedly messaged his former girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

Dean Flackett also said he would chop the ears off a male friend of his ex’s and was abusive to a social worker. Flackett believed his former girlfriend was preventing him seeing his son and her male friend was unsuitable to be around his child.

The 28-year-old defendant, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of sending a threatening message.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Flackett sent threatening messages via Whatsapp to his ex between October 11 and 13.

In the messages he threatened to kill her and chop off a man’s ears, stating he hoped he had a bullet-proof vest. He also said he had been past her home. On October 14, Flackett phoned social services and became threatening when told a manager was unavailable to speak to him.

Flackett’s ex said in a victim impact statement that she was scared to leave the house and worried he would attack her. She added she wanted Flackett to leave her alone and stop messaging her.

When interviewed Flackett told police he was drunk and angry when he messaged his ex because she would not let him see his son.

He had now agreed to a non-molestation order which prevented him contacting his ex and going to her two children’s school or to her home. Flackett had his case adjourned for pre-sentence reports by Blackpool magistrates.

Paul Skinner, 44, burglary

A man accused of trying to burgle a Blackpool primary school while teachers were in the premises early one morning has made his first appearance at court.

Paul Skinner is alleged to have broken into Revoe Learning Academy, Lune Grove, climbed over the school’s reception desk and tried to force open an inner door about 7am on October 26.

Skinner, 44, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to burglary and asked for trial at crown court. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, opposed bail for Skinner.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, asked for bail for his client and added that Skinner said it was a case of mistaken identity after police put still photographs of the culprit on their Facebook site from the school’s CCTV. Skinner was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 28 by Blackpool magistrates.

Sarah Riley, 32, theft

A woman went on a shoplifting trip to Blackpool.

Sarah Riley, 32, travelled from Preston to target Marks and Spencer.

She was seen on CCTV taking two gift sets and two jackets worth a total of £168.The items were recovered when Riley was halted by security leaving the store.

Riley, of Cintra Avenue, Preston, admitted the offence.

District Judge Jane Goodwin gave Riley an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £105 costs.

Kylie Wilson, 29, criminal damage

A daughter lost her temper and smashed a double-glazed window at her father’s home when he did not let her in. Kylie Wilson, 29, of Hathaway Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Wilson went to her father’s Fleetwood home on August 1. She was outside shouting and asking to come in and for money.

When her father did not let her in she got a broken beer bottle, smashed the window and damaged some new Venetian blinds which had been put in, by pulling at them.

Matthew Bridge, 31, breach of a restraining order

A father broke the law when he waved at his children through a window from the street. Matthew Bridge was seen by a social worker who had just dropped the children off at home following a supervised contact meeting with their dad.

He had previously been banned by a court from entering Hathaway Road, Fleetwood, where his former partner and their children lived.

Bridge, 31, of Lord Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a social worker had taken his children back to their home after a supervised visit with Bridge, when she saw him walk past the window and wave on October 16.

He had previously breached the restraining order three times. Steven Townley, defending, said Bridge had three children and was on anti-psychotic medication.