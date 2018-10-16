Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Andrew Lomas, 43, non-payment of fines

A man who treated donkeys cruelly including punching them in the face and administering “Kung-fu style” flying kicks told a judge he intended leaving Blackpool.

Andrew Lomas, 43, of Central Drive, was brought before the judge because of non-payment of fines.

The court was told he owed £1,013 in fines and compensation for a variety of cases including animal cruelty and two offences of assault.

Lomas said he was an agency worker and had recently been sacked from the fourth job he had had in a month when he was employed as a packer.

Referring to his animal cruelty conviction he said: “As soon as they find out I have been in the paper and what it was for no-one wants to know me.

“I’m being threatened and everything.

“I want to move away but I have no money so I’m stuck here.”

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court gave him 12 weeks before he must start paying off the fines and compensation he owes, at £20 a month starting on January 7.

The judge warned him that if he did not start paying off his debts on that date he would be brought back to court and could be sent to prison.

Derek Littlejohns, 36, failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance

A man accused of allowing a boy to play truant from school has appeared at court.

Derek Littlejohns, 36, of Pennystone Road, North Shore, pleaded not guilty to knowingly failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at Blackpool’s Aspire Academy between February 5 and July 19 this year.

He was bailed to appear for trial on December 21.

Ziizz Paraiso, 45, breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

A man accused of threatening to shoot a passerby who walked past his home in Cleveleys using his mobile phone has made his first appearance at court.

Ziizz Paraiso, 45, of Beach Road, is charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order by behaving in an anti-social manner causing alarm harassment and distress.

He is also accused of possessing an offensive weapon in the form of a three feet long pole and behaving in a threatening manner.

Paraiso, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, is alleged to have committed the offences in his home road on October 13.

The prosecution opposed a bail application for Paraiso by defence lawyer Stephen Duffy. Paraiso was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 14.

He must live at his given address, keep a tagged curfew from 10pm to 7am, comply with his mental health community fixed care plan and not contact prosecution witnesses as conditions of his bail.

Peter Marshall, 52, assault

A man accused of slapping a five-year-old girl across the face in Blackpool has had the date of his trial changed.

Peter Marshall, 52, of Watson Road, South Shore, who pleaded not guilty to assault, was bailed to December 17 for trial.

Simon Walker, 49, drink driving

A matchday booze binge for a football fan saw him almost three times over the drink drive limit the following morning.

Simon Walker, 49, started to drink at 11 am on the Saturday morning of the Blackpool versus Luton game with two fellow supporters.

They had more to drink at half time and then continued their session after the final whistle into the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was then Walker, of Longway, Marton, made his stupid decision to drive his two friends back to their hotel in Central Blackpool at 6am on September 23.

Walker’s erratic drive through the town centre was watched by police and they pulled up his Fiesta car on Grovesnor Street.

He was breath tested and blew 103 micrograms - just under three times the legal limit.

Walker admitted drink driving when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.The court heard that this was Walker’s third drink drive offence.

He was given an 18 month community order which will include 25 days rehabilitation.

He was fined £10 and must pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

He was banned from the roads for two years.

His lawyer Paul Robinson told the court “He will engage with the probation service and pleaded guilty at the earlier possible time.”