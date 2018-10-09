Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Tuesday, October 09, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Robert Benson, 45, failing to comply with court order, theft and failing to answer bail

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A man with a drug problem broke a court order as soon as it was made.

Robert Benson had been given a curfew but was not present at the address he gave when the company monitoring his curfew came to fit him with the electronic tag.

Benson, 45, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a court order, two offences of shoplifting and failing to answer bail.

The court was told that Benson had been put on an eight weeks curfew for an offence of shoplifting but when officials came to fit his tag on July 24 and 25 he was not at the address in Brighton Avenue he had given.

The court was told on July 16 he stole £60 of coffee from Home Bargains, Tyldsley Road, the following day took the same amount of coffee from the same store.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had a heroin problem. The drug was prevalent in his life each day and he was asking for help with his problem.

Benson’s case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

READ MORE: Monday's round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court



Patrick McCann, 36, failing to comply with bail conditions

A man illegally sneaked into his former girlfriend’s bedroom at her Blackpool home in the early hours.

Patrick McCann, a 36-year-old hotel worker, of Linehouses, Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with bail conditions.

District Judge Goodwin agreed to rebail him on the condition he did not enter Lancashire except for pre-arranged court or lawyer’s appointments or contact his ex and that he lived at his given address.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said McCann had been previously bailed on the condition he did not contact his ex or enter her home road in the resort.

On October 7, McCann’s ex said she called him as she had been unwell and been in hospital and she asked him to get her some shopping.

About 7pm he delivered the shopping at his ex’s home. He left his mobile there and returned about 11pm to collect it. He was intoxicate and she asked him to leave.

At 12.30am she heard a noise and McCann suddenly walked into her bedroom. She was shocked and upset and asked him how he had got in.

He told her she had left her back door open.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client’s former girlfriend was pregnant with McCann’s child.

She had some mental health issues including bi-polar but said she had been told not to take her medication because of its effect on the baby.

McCann admitted going round twice after his ex asked him to but he denied going into her home at 12.30am.

McCann said that was a manifestation of the difficulties his ex had.

Jason Goldrick, 48, theft and breach of post prison sentence supervision

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of going on a shoplifting spree in Blackpool.

Jason Goldrick is charged with five offences of theft of goods valued at more than £130, including sweets deodorant and washing powder, from McColls and one offence of stealing three cardigans valued at £54 from Sainsburys.

Goldrick, 48, of Marton Drive, South Shore, pleaded not guilty to the six offences of shoplifting and denied breaching his post prison sentence supervision.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, opposed bail for Goldrick.

Goldrick yelled a string of obscenities at District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court when she refused him bail and remanded him in custody for trial on November 29.

Anita Osbourne, 49, theft

A woman turned to crime because she had no money.

Anita Osbourne, 49, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

Her case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports by District Judge Goodwin.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Osbourne twice went into the resort’s Home Bargains and stole coffee.

She was caught on the store’s CCTV paying for some items she had selected but not the coffee.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had dabbled in drugs but she had largely been able to manage her drug problem without offending.

She then found herself without any money, so she stole and sold the coffee in local pubs for cash.