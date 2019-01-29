Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Lian Richards, 35, breach of the peace

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman was arrested after throwing a tantrum when police asked a man to leave an address.

Lian Richards, 35, of Chesterfield Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

She was bound over in the sum of £50 for six months.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on January 27 police received a 999 call from Chesterfield Road.

The operator heard a man shouting “get off me” and there was a woman’s voice in the background.

When officers arrived, both Richards and the man denied there had been a domestic disturbance.

When the man was asked to leave Richards started screaming she did not want him to go and tried to barge past officers.

She was arrested after making threats towards the police and neighbours.

READ MORE: Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Monday, January 28, 2019



Barry Miller, 41, theft

A prisoner refused to take down his hood when asked to by magistrates as he appeared in the dock before them.

Barry Miller wore the tightly gathered hood of his green sweatshirt throughout the hearing and when asked how he pleaded to two offences of theft he at first replied: “What do you think?”

He then refused to return to the dock after the magistrates retired and was sentenced in his absence.

Miller, 41, formerly of Lord Street, North Shore, admitted two offences of theft.

He was sentenced to 28 days imprisonment and ordered to pay £64 compensation.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on January 25 Miller stole £64 of razor blades from Wilkos in Blackpool.

The next day he took 13 packets of ham, valued at £26, from a One Stop shop in the resort.

The court heard Miller had a record of 86 offences of theft and other similar crimes.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had been on a prescription for heroin substitute methadone that had been stopped.

At the time Miller also had no benefits so he stole items to sell them and buy drugs to self-medicate himself.

Nathan Beddow, 21, failure to comply

A man got into trouble after he was released from prison because he did not keep appointments with his probation officer and do payback work.

Nathan Beddow, 21, of Dean Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with post prison sentence supervision.

He was sentenced to a 20-day curfew from 8pm to 8am.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Beddow had served a jail sentence for the aggravated taking of a motor vehicle and driving with excess alcohol without insurance.

After his release he failed to keep appointments with his probation officer on November 14 and January 21.

The prosecutor said Beddow refused to engage with the probation service at first, saying he wanted to return to Hartlepool as there was nothing for him in Blackpool.

He had also said he could not do community work as he was ill.

Howard Green, defending, said Beddow and his girlfriend had been living at a hostel but left due to it having a drug problem they did not want to get involved in.

They ended up living on the streets for the past few months, he added, but Beddow had now found permanent accommodation for them both and he could complete the payback work.

Samuel Omelia, 26, assault

A former Fleetwood Town player has been acquitted of three allegations of assaulting a woman –who admitted making up “stupid stuff”.

Samuel Omelia, 26, was also cleared of criminal damage to a door at her home at Lytham.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, said Omelia, of Gynn Avenue,North Shore, had turned up at the woman’s business premises and home three times last year.

The court heard he was having an “on off “ relationship with her and he accused of seeing another man.

The woman told police she had been assaulted and Omelia was arrested. He denied the offences and said in interview she had made the incidents up.

She told the court: “I made up stupid stuff because I was worried something might happen.”

She said that photographs she had emailed to police of injuries she had suffered were in fact injuries caused when she fell from a horse.

Kirsty McDonald, 35, racially aggravated assault

A woman accused of racial assault has gone on the run and been put on the police’s wanted list.

Kirsty, McDonald, 35, of North Church Street, Fleetwood, is charged with the racially aggravated assault of a woman at Fleetwood on January 22 last year.

A warrant without bail was issued for McDonald’s arrest after she failed to attend court.