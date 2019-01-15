Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Lee Moremont, 36, failing to comply with a restraining order

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A father-of-eight repeatedly messaged his former partner in breach of a court order.

Lee Morement even contacted a male friend of his ex’s and tried to dissuade him from having a relationship with her, even though they were only platonic friends.

Morement, 36, of Ribble Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a restraining order.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks jail and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

The judge told him: “You have yet again broken an order designed to protect her.”Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Morement was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order in September last year which banned him from contacting his ex or going near her address.

On December 23 he messaged his ex stating: “Put me back in jail all you like,” before messaging a male friend of hers warning him off from having a romantic relationship with her.

He had previously breached restraining orders and at the time of the offence was on licence from prison after assaulting his ex.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client and ex had been together 18 years and had eight children.

There had been problems in their relationship because Morement had a bad drinking problem and they split up in July.

Since then he had only seen one of the children because the others were said not to be ready to see him.

In a December he was at a party and had been drinking.

He was feeling very low about not seeing the children and admitted he must have sent the messages.

Samantha Wagstaff, 49, possessing class A drugs

A woman caught buying heroin in a drugs deal told police officers she was glad they had caught her.

Samantha Wagstaff, 49, formerly of The Crescent, St Annes, now living at Waterloo Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Neil Hardy, 28, assault

A man who pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman has had the date of his trial changed.

Neil Hardy, 28, of Newton Close, Newton, is alleged to have committed the offence on September 9 last year.

Hardy was bailed to March 27 for trial.

Jacob Green, 46, driving with excess alcohol

A driver was almost three times over the alcohol limit when he failed to stop for police in Blackpool one afternoon.

Jacob Green, a 46-year-old plumber, of Hollins Road, Oldham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, banned from the road for 48 months and fined £500 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.