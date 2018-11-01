Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, November 01, 2018

Here is the latest round-up from Blackpool's court.

John Kenny, 28, breach of a Sex Offender’s Registration Order

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A convicted sex offender failed to tell police he had moved because he said he could not find the new police station at Blackpool.

John Kenny said he had set off a number of times to find the resort’s new police headquarters, which is near to Tesco in Marton, but he got lost.

Kenny, 28, of Elm House, Derby Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to breaching a Sex Offenders Registration Order (SORO) by not notifying his address to police between October 2 and 12 this year.

At the time of the offence he was on a suspended prison sentence imposed for an identical offence of not telling police where he was living.

Kenny had been put on the SORO after being convicted of causing children to watch sexual activity and he was required to tell police his address.

He was bailed for reports and will be sentenced on November 20. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said inquiries revealed Kenny had moved into Elm House on October 2 but not notified the police.

The prosecutor said: “When interviewed he told police he did not know where Marton was, which is where the new police station is.”

Steven Townley, defending, said: “He said he set off on a number of occasions to go to the new police station to report moving, but got lost. He gets confused.”

James Lee, 26, making a false prescription

A man accused of forging prescriptions and presenting them at chemists around Lancashire has made his first appearance at court.

James Lee, 26, of Castlerigg Place, Mereside, faces five charges of making a false prescription for a scheduled drug.

He is alleged to have presented forged prescriptions at Boots, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, Kepple Lane Pharmacy, Garstang, and Lloyds Pharmacy, Bentham Road and Pharmalogic Chemist, St George’s Surgery, both at Blackburn, between April and May this year.

Defence lawyer, Hugh Pond, said the prescriptions were allegedly for class B drugs. Lee’s case was adjourned pending further inquiries.

Charlotte Smith, 25, assaulting a police officer

A police officer was put in fear of his safety when a woman took a knife from a drawer in her bedsit an held it out at shoulder levels.

The incident happened when officers were called to Charlotte Smith’s flat on Caunce Street, Blackpool.

The 25-year-old had been out drinking in the town with her boyfriend but returned home after a row.

Police were called when the boyfriend returned to the premises and tried to stop Smith drinking whisky.

As officers dealt with the boyfriend who had got angry they saw Smith get the knife.

She did not threaten the officers but they felt at risk in a confined area.

Smith admitted assaulting an officer in the execution of his duty.

She was given a nine month conditional discharged and ordered to do 15 days rehabilitation and fined £30.

Jason Sims, 33, assault, criminal damage and harassment

A 33-year-old Blackpool man who has admitted four charges has been sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court. Jason Sims, of Queen Street, was remanded in custody by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

He will appear at the higher court on November 28.

Sims is charged with two counts of assault, criminal damage and harassment.

Joshua Carney, 24, possession of an offensive weapon

An extendable metal baton known as an asp was found in a man’s car when he was stopped by police.

Joshua Carney had bought the weapon legally when he went to America on a family holiday and eventually transferred it to his new car when he cleared out an old vehicle.

Carney, a 24-year-old fishing net maker, of Mount Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced to an eight weeks curfew from 9pm to 5am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Carney’s Ford Focus in the port’s Jones Grove on October 6, and when they searched the vehicle found the asp in the driver’s door pocket.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had bought the baton in America, where it was legal to buy over the counter, in 2014.

It had been in Carney’s bedroom for some time and then stored in an old car in the garden.

Carney had never used it and when the old car was being scrapped he transferred items, including the baton, to his new car and forgot about it.