Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, January 31, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Stacey Atkinson, 40, assault

A woman spat into the mouths of two women police officers and then told them: “I have Aids by the way – go and get yourself tested.”

Police had been called when Stacey Atkinson became violent and attacked family members after drinking two bottles of wine.

Atkinson, a 40-year-old former member of the armed services, of Carr Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to two offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, an alcohol treatment order, an eight weeks curfew from 11pm to 8am and ordered to pay £100 compensation to each officer with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Graham Curry, told her: “This is a serious matter. Can you imagine how those officers felt when you spat in their mouths. It was absolutely abhorrent.” When Mr Curry asked if she had got Aids Atkinson replied “no”.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police were called to Atkinson’s address on January 8, at 10.30pm, after it was said she was assaulting family members.

She was also said to be suicidal by ambulance staff and two woman police constables waited with a mental health team until Atkinson could be taken to hospital.

Atkinson then started swinging punches at the police officers, before spitting in one officer’s face where the spittle went into her mouth and eyes.

The second police officer told Atkinson she was disgusting and the defendant then spat in her face. The spittle went into her mouth but not her eyes because she was wearing glasses.

Atkinson was then put in an anti-spit hood and leg restraints.

When interviewed she said she did not remember saying anything about Aids to the officers and added she had a problem and wanted to stop drinking.

Patrick Ellaway, 35, having a knife in public

A hospital patient with a record for carrying knives in public was found with one in his pocket in a casualty department.

Patrick Ellaway committed his third offence of having a knife in a public place when he was caught with a kitchen knife at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Ellaway, 55, of Empire House, Church Street, Preston, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a blade.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Ellaway was taken to Victoria Hospital by ambulance on November 15 , with what was believed to be a self-inflicted head injury caused by a fall.

He was intoxicated and semi-conscious and when medical staff examined him a kitchen knife was found in his pocket.

Police were alerted and when officers questioned Ellaway he said he had the knife for protection as people were after him.

He had previous convictions for possessing a blade in public in 2012 and 2017.

Ellaway was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 27 by Blackpool magistrates.

Callum Staples, 20, drug possession, driving without insurance

A man’s dream of joining the Royal Navy could be ruined after he was found with drugs a court was told.

Callum Staples was stopped by police when his car registered as having no insurance and officers then found cannabis in the vehicle.

Staples, 20, of Hawes Side Lane, Marton, pleaded guilty to illegal drug possession and driving without insurance.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates who ordered to destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police following Staples BMW Sport on Peddars Lane, Blackpool, on October 31, at 9.45pm, checked his vehicle, which registered as not being insured. An officer smelt cannabis in the car and some of the drug was found in Staples possession.

Paul Robinson, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had wanted to join the Royal Navy but it was suspected the Navy would not have him because of the cannabis conviction.

Adam Wileman, 30, assault

A man accused of repeatedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend, including throwing a cup of coffee over her and slamming a door on her body has made his first appearance at court.

Adam Wileman is also alleged to have spat on her, violently pushed her and told her to kill herself.

Wileman, a 30-year-old builder, formerly of Addison Road, Fleetwood, now living at Braith Close, Marton, pleaded not guilty to two offences of assault. Wileman was refused bail and remanded in custody by magistrates to fix a date for his trial.