Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, January 24, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Alexander Whitehead, 19, drink driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A McDonald’s restaurant has been mentioned in court for its staff’s diligence in reporting suspected drink-drivers to police.

The restaurant at Boundary Road, Lytham, was remarked on after staff alerted police to a teenager driver who had gone through its drive-in and was later found to be almost twice over the alcohol limit.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, told Blackpool magistrates: “McDonalds staff seem to be being very diligent at the moment. This is the fourth case I have dealt with where this has happened.”

The court was hearing the case of Alexander Whitehead, 19, of Elmswood Close, Lytham, who is studying genetics at Glasgow University.

He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus a £30 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on December 12 at 5.20 am a staff member at McDonalds saw Whitehead take a drink from a can of beer as he went through the restaurant’s drive through service.

Police were alerted and found Whitehead in a Renault Clio in the restaurant car park.

A breath test showed 69 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been to a nightclub which shut in the early hours and decided to drive to McDonalds in “a moment of madness".

Thomas Graham, 45, burglary

A Lytham store supervisor has made his first appearance at court accused of burgling his own store and stealing more than £11,000 from the safe.

Thomas Graham, 45, of Nelson Way, Lytham, is charged with burgling a Savers store of £11,375 in cash on March 23 last year.

Prosecutor Pam Smith asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer Stephen Duffy said his client would not indicate a plea to the offence at that stage.

Graham was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 20.

Lisa Murgatroyd, 38, drink driving

A mum-of-three was shopped by a pub worker for driving after drinking and found to be more than twice over the alcohol limit.

Lisa Murgatroyd, 38, of Nookfield Close, Lytham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She wept as she was banned from the road for 17 months and fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on January 4 a worker at the Tavern pub, Lytham, reported Murgatroyd to the police when she was seen in a Citroen Picasso after drinking in the pub.

Police saw her in her car on Agnew Street and she said she was just parking the car up.

A breath test showed 80 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, said she had been assaulted in the pub and had left.

She had driven a short distance of about 20 yards to Agnew Street where she was found by the police.

Simon Dalby, 28, drink driving

The head chef of a Lytham restaurant crashed while more than three times over the alcohol limit on New Year’s Day.

Simon Dalby told police he could not remember driving or smashing into a woman’s car and careering onto a petrol station forecourt causing damage there.

Dalby, aged 28, of Hove Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs with an £85 victim surcharge and banned from driving for two years.

Prosecutor Pam Smith, said on January 1 at 1.45am a woman on Church Road, St Annes, had stopped her Audi at traffic lights when she saw Dalby’s Toyota Yaris turning from St Thomas Road at speed heading towards her.

He hit her car on the driver’s side and bounced over the kerb onto a petrol station forecourt.

Dalby got out and ran towards her shouting: “I’m sorry, so sorry.”

A breath test showed 106 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Paul Robinson, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had worked extremely long hours that day then driven to St Annes and gone drinking.

He had intended taking a taxi home and had no intention of driving.

A probation report to the court stated Dalby, who worked at Spago’s, said he had drunk four Jack Daniels and cokes and several shots.

He did not remember getting in his car or the accident.