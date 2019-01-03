Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, January 03, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Ehren Taylor, 48, ill-treating a child and causing unnecessary suffering to a dog

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A woman went on holiday to America for five weeks leaving a girl to care for three dogs which were found in filthy conditions.

When officials entered Ehren Taylor’s home they found the entire ground floor covered in dog muck.

Taylor, 48, of Compton Close, Poulton, pleaded guilty to an offence of ill-treating a child and three offences of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog between April 9 and May 14 this year.

She was bailed to appear for sentence on January 30 at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said it came to the attention of officials that Taylor had asked a 15-year-old girl to look after three dogs at her home.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client had suffered from mental health problems and when the opportunity arose to go to the USA and stay with a friend to recharge herself she decided to take it.

She had thought the girl was adult enough to cope with looking after the dogs, believing the teenager was more mature than she was.

Victoria Kelly, 27, grievous bodily harm

A woman has made her first appearance at court accused of causing a double fracture to another woman’s eye socket. Victoria Kelly, 27, of Vulcan Road, Freckleton, is charged with maliciously wounding the woman causing her grievous bodily harm.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on April 22 at Kirkham.

The prosecution asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer Howard Green said his client would not indicate a plea to the offence at that stage.

Kelly was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 30.

Jason Rawse, 32, drink driving

An electrician was found to be over the alcohol limit after police followed him as he sped along country roads.

Jason Rawse, 32, of Midgeland Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

A breath test showed 47 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Rawse, who had no previous convictions, apologised and said he had made a big mistake and it was out of character.

Karen Addison, 53, drink driving

A grandmother was more than three times over the limit as she drove to work.

The 53-year-old care home worker, of Ladybower Lane, Poulton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 10 days supervision by the probation service, ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work in the community, banned from the road for 28 months and told to pay £85 costs plus an £85 victim surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Jean Adam, told her: “The reading is horrendous. You are lucky not to be here for causing an accident or worse.”

On December 12, police found Addison in her Fiat, with a damaged front tyre, on Mains Lane. A breath test showed 113 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had no previous convictions and he had never met a more remorseful, disappointed in herself and scared defendant.

In a report to the court, probation officer Gilliam O’Flaherty, told magistrates Addison said she had had alcohol problems in the past and had not drunk for some time.

Addison had not had a drink since and said the incident had frightened the life out of her.

Joshua Bainbridge, 23, breaching order

A man was ticked off by magistrates for being inappropriately dressed in the dock because he was wearing shorts.

Joshua Bainbridge was asked why he had no trousers on and he replied: "The shorts were the only things I could find. The rest of my clothes are in the wash."

Bainbridge, 23, of Ashton Road, Blackpool admitted breaching the terms of a community order by failing to turn up for probation appointments.

Bainbridge was given six extra hours at the attendance centre.