Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, February 07, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Timothy Marshall, 27, breaking sex order

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A convicted sex offender befriended a mother with a young daughter after he volunteered at a community project in Blackpool.

Timothy Marshall then stayed at the mum’s home when her 11-year-old daughter was there, while they also stayed at his address.

Police also discovered Marshall had been messaging the 11-year-old daughter and another child on Facebook.

Marshall, 27, of Bingley Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching the conditions of a sex offenders registration order between May and September last year.

He was bailed to appear for sentencing at Preston Crown Court on March 6.

READ MORE: Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, February 06, 2019



Emma Valentine, 44, drink driving

A mum over the drink-drive limit crashed into a police car on its way to an emergency – with her five-year-old child in the car.

Emma Valentine, a 44-year-old accounts manager of Florence Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She was banned from the road for 14 months, fined £570 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £57 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said a police officer in a marked car was on his way to an emergency – with his blue lights and sirens on– at around 5.45pm on Thursday, January 17.

The officer saw Riley’s Ford Focus, about to turn right off Whitegate Drive, Blackpool but, as he passed it, he heard a loud bang as Valentine hit the back of his car, the court heard.

A small bottle of vodka was found in Valentine’s bag, and a breath test showed 46 microgrammes of alcohol in her body. The limit is 45.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was the family’s sole earner.

Both sets of their parents had health issues and Valentine, who had not been intending to drive that evening, got an emergency call to get the keys to one of the parent’s home, he said.

She had not heard the police car’s sirens or seen its lights.

Mr Coyle said Valentine was going to turn right when a cyclist pulled out. She turned and ended up clipping the rear of the car.

Jake Lewis, 23, and Josh Sanderson, also 23, malicious wounding

Two men accused of repeatedly punching a man, who hit his head on a wall outside the Queens pub in Talbot Road, Blackpool town centre, have made their first appearance at court.

Jake Lewis, of Sherwood Avenue, and Josh Sanderson, of Drummond Avenue, both 23 and of Blackpool, are charged with maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause him actual harm.The offence is alleged to have taken place on October 17 last year.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court, and the defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 6.

Andrew Riley, 39, drink driving

A drink-driver who crashed his car into a wall told police: “Arrest me. I am an idiot.”

Andrew Riley, 39, of Ravens Close, Norcross, pleaded guilty to drink driving, and was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police were called to an accident in Hardhorn Road, Poulton, at around 9.45pm on Friday, January 18, when Riley crashed his Ford Focus into a garden wall there.

As a police officer got out of his car, Riley approached him and said: “Arrest me, I am an idiot. I had a few pints and crashed my car.”

He then asked: “Can you check on my wife?”

A breath test showed 67 microgrammes of alcohol in Riley’s system.

When interviewed, Riley said he had drunk four pints of Guinness in the Miller Arms pub in Singleton, and on the way back crashed.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions was genuinely sorry for what he had done. Riley had four pints over a sustained period of time and thought he was okay to drive.

He had now lost his job.

Brandon Wilson, 20, criminal damage

A man damaged flats being renovated in Blackpool by throwing paint over newly-plastered walls and smashing windows – before smearing excrement over the door, floor, and wall of his police cell.

Brandon Wilson, 20, of Central Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, and breaching the conditions of bail and a conditional discharge.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on nine month drugs rehab course and ordered to pay £356 compensation with £85 costs, plus £115 victims’ surcharge.