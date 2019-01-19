Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Saturday, January 19, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Elizabeth Doherty, 58, driving with excess alcohol

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A drunken woman who was more than twice over the alcohol limit crashed head-on into a taxi minibus.

Elizabeth Doherty was found to have her shoes on the wrong feet when police helped her out of her car.

Doherty, 58, of Rossall Grange Lane, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £431 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £43 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a cab driver was driving his taxi minibus on Beach Road, Fleetwood, when he saw Doherty driving her Honda Civic towards him on the wrong side of the road on December 15 at 8.25pm.

The taxi driver slowed to a stop, flashed his lights and sounded his horn but Doherty smashed head-on into his vehicle.

A breath test showed 76 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit. Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, had a glass of wine with her evening meal which she only realised when she got back home was of a stronger alcohol content than she would usually drink.

Doherty had pleaded guilty immediately and was remorseful.

Kenny Dickson, 26, burglary

A burglar broke into an RSPCA charity shop and stole £2,000 of property.

Charity collection boxes, one in the shape of a dog, were smashed open and cash taken along with electronic equipment from the shop in Talbot Road, Blackpool.

Kenny Dickson, who had a record as a prolific burglar, was identified as the culprit by a police officer from the shop’s CCTV.

He was described as reverting to using cocaine and then burglary to pay for his drugs habit after his girlfriend lost the baby they were expecting.

Dickson, 26, of Regent Road, Blackpool, appeared in court via the video link from Preston Prison and pleaded guilty to burglary.

He was remanded in custody to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on February 13.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police called a staff member from the RSPCA shop who found the shop window broken and two televisions, a laptop and cash from two charity boxes missing on December 16.

A hammer was found near the smashed charity collection box in the shape of a dog.

Dickson had a criminal record of 69 offences including many for burglary and attempted burglary.

Brett Chappell, defending, said: “It is conceded he has committed an abhorrent and disgraceful offence.

It does not get much worse than that and he hangs his head in shame.”

Dickson’s life had previously been on track but when his partner miscarried the baby they were expecting he could not cope.

Mr Chappell added: “He resorted to an old friend of his - cocaine - to quell the pain.

His addiction became entrenched and he reverted to type to get money to fund his addiction.”

Dickson wept as he read out a letter he had written to the court. He said he went off the rails and turned to cocaine when his partner lost the baby they were expecting.

He added he felt he had let his partner and family down, did not feel worthy in life and was extremely sorry for burgling the charity shop.

Jonny Frank, 42, drunk and disorderly

A man who was pepper sprayed by police as an officer chased him carried on running until the spray took effect.

Jonny Frank, 42, of Woolman Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were asked to go to the Bloomfield pub from which Frank had been ejected on December 29 at 8pm.

Frank was outside and police saw him kicking out and heard him making threats to members of the public before throwing his boot at someone and grappling with a man.

An officer chased Frank when he ran. Frank attempted to climb an alley gate but his jacket snagged and the officer pepper sprayed him in an effort to bring the chase to an end.

The pursuit continued for a short time before the spray had its effect on Frank.

David Charnley, defending, said his client had been assaulted by someone in the pub and was upset when he had been asked to leave instead of the other man.

Richard Millington, 45, drink driving

A drunken driver was caught after a tip-off to police following an argument with his wife.

Richard Millington, a 45-year-old professional driver, of Rathay Place, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £200 with £40 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.