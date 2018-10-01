Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Monday, October 01, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Stella McNair, 51, possessing a blade in public and threatening behaviour

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A woman went out into a Blackpool street with a knife and shouted at another woman:”Come on”.

Stella McNair, 51, of Cross Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public and threatening behaviour.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said there was a report of two women fighting in Cross Street, on September 7.

McNair was seen to go back into her home from the street and return holding a kitchen knife before yelling “come on” at another woman, A relative of McNair’s is believed to have taken the knife off her. A child witnessed the fracas and was scared and upset by the incident.

McNair was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on October 24.

James Henderson, 29, driving with no insurance or a full licence

A banned driver changed seats with a passenger when the police came into view.

James Henderson, who was disqualified, changed seats with friend Leroy Brown but both got into trouble as neither was insured.

Henderson, 29, of Albert Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving while banned without insurance.

Brown, 28, of the same address, admitted driving without insurance and not in accordance with his learner’s licence.

Henderson was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for six months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Brown was fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge and had six motoring penalty points put on his licence.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said on September 9 in the early hours police saw Henderson driving a Land Rover Freelander on Bexley Avenue, before changing seats with Brown who took over the wheel.

Henderson had previously been convicted of dangerous driving last year and banned from the road for 27 months in addition to retaking a driving test.

Craig Smith, 40, assault

A family weekend break in Blackpool ended with a man smashing a plate over his girlfriend’s head.

Craig Smith, 40, of Househillwood Road, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to assault. He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £20 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said Smith, his partner and their son along with other family members were staying at the resort’s Calypso Hotel on September 22.

Smith’s partner thought he had gone to bed but when she checked he was not there.

In the early hours she found him in the hotel dining room.

There was an argument and he smashed a plate over her head.

She had to be taken to hospital for the wound to be glued together.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client suffered from anxiety and depression and just before taking the break his doctor had changed his medication.

Smith had been drinking and had no recollection of the incident.

A police officer who watched CCTV of the incident said there had been an element of provocation as the victim had poked Smith in the eye with an item before the defendant hit her with the plate.

Amin Gholampour, 30, theft

An interpreter turned to theft because he wanted a birthday present for someone and he was hard up.

Amin Gholampour, 30, of Regent Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to shoplifting.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said the defendant was apprehended after stealing a £90 pair of Levi jeans from Debenhams, Blackpool, on July 12.

Gholampour told magistrates: “I’m sorry. I put my hands up to say I know I did wrong.

”I wanted the jeans to give to someone as a birthday present but I did not have the money to buy them. I am an interpreter but I can’t find a job. I am on the lowest benefits.”