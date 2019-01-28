Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Monday, January 28, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kevan Mills, 32, drug driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man aiming to re-start a removals business was caught driving in Blackpool with cannabis in his system.

Kevan Mills, 32, of Le Gendre Street, Tonge Moor, Bolton, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police stopped Mills on November 1 last year as he drove a transit van down Ingleway Avenue.

An officer smelt cannabis, and a blood test later showed 5.2 units of the drug in his body. Two is the limit.

Mills’s defence lawyer said her client had previously had his own successful removals business which he had had to give up because of health problems.

He had bought the van a few days before being stopped because he hoped to start up the business again.

Mills had smoked cannabis previously, but not on the day of the offence, and there has been no suggestion he had been driving poorly.

Damian O’Donnell, 32, theft

A man acted as a lookout for supermarket security guards while an accomplice loaded up bottles of alcohol to steal.

Damian O’Donnell, 30, of Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was fined £120 with £40 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates. Prosecutor Pam Smith said O’Donnell and another man went into Tesco Extra, in Clifton Drive, Marton,at around 8.20pm on January 2 this year.

The other man took £218 worth of alcohol and put it in bags, and both men then jumped a security barrier – but were apprehended.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client’s co-accused had a long criminal record for similar offending and had been sentenced to prison for the theft.

O’Donnell had struggled with a drugs problem for about five years but was now getting help from rehabilitation experts.

He received a prescription and was not buying street heroin any more.

Raymond Cullen, 54, assault

A Fleetwood man accused of two assaults on the same woman has denied the offences.

Raymond Cullen, 54, of Bold Street, faces two allegations of assaulting his former partner in January this year.

He was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates on the condition he does not enter Victoria Street,Fleet wood. His trial will take place at Lancaster on April 11.

Matthew Pearson, 40, bid to lift a restraining order

Magistrates have refused an application to lift a restraining order which forbids a man, who is currently serving a jail term, from having any contact with his female victim.

Matthew Pearson, 40, formerly of Poulton Road, Fleetwood, is serving a jail sentence at Preston prison for domestic violence.

His partner applied for the order, which is designed to protect her, to be lifted.

However, Blackpool Magistrates refused her application after hearing from Crown Prosecutor Sarah Perkins, who said there were fears for the victim’s safety.

Patrick Nelligan, who made the application, said the woman would appeal the decision.

He said: “She does not want him at her address .However she does want contact with him.”

Tony Parkin, 30, having a knife in public

A man seen brandishing a kitchen knife in the street told police he would have used it if attacked.

Tony Parkin, 30, of Draycott Avenue, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public.

Prosecutor Pam Smith, said Parkin was seen on Egerton Road, Blackpool, in an altercation with a man on January 5 this year.

Police saw him put something in his pocket and, when searched, a knife was found there.

When interviewed, Parkin said it was for his protection, and he took it out of his pocket to ward off the other man.

He said he would have used the knife if he had been attacked by him.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, asked for pre-sentence reports on his client.

Parkin was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on February 20 by Blackpool magistrates.

William Wilson, 66, drink driving

A pensioner was caught drink-driving on New Year’s Eve in Lytham.

William Wilson was seen struggling to drive his Ford Mondeo and told police: “I’ve had a lot to drink.”

Wilson, 66, of Bailey Avenue, St Annes, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was banned for 48 months and fined £120, £85 costs and £30 victims’ surcharge.