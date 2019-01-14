Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Monday, January 14, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

John Cumine, 35, racially aggravated threatening behaviour

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man who had been arrested subjected a black police sergeant to vile race-hate abuse.

John Cumine told the officer to “get back to where you are from” and called him appalling names.

Cumine, 35, of The Crescent, St Annes, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £100 compensation to the officer for upset and distress with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

The judge told him: “Police officers have a difficult enough job as it is without being abused and insulted by you on the evening in question.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Cumine had been arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace on December 14.

Cumine was drunk and at the police custody desk constantly interrupted officers and complained about an officer holding his arm, before racially abusing the officer.

The officer, who described himself as a black British citizen with Afro Caribbean origins, was shocked by the comments. When interviewed Cumine said he could not recall making the comments.

Cumine had a previous convictions for racially aggravated assault and for racially aggravated public order.

Stephen Duffy, defending, told the judge that his client, who had pleaded guilty immediately, could not remember making the comments and said he was not a racist.

Scott Copeland, 20, criminal damage

A 20-year-old Army recruit became involved in a drunken row with a friend and headbutted a window in anger.

Scott Copeland is due to start at Catterick Camp this week.

Copeland, of Airedale Court, Poulton admitted criminal damage and was ordered to pay his friend £100 compensation towards the cracked pane.

He also admitted failing to attend court on the right date.

His lawyer Steven Townley said: “It was my client who suffered an injury when he headbutted the window.

“He says he was at a family funeral in Doncaster when he should have been at court.

“When he returned to Poulton he handed himself in and has spent a night in the cells.”

Copeland must also pay £85 court costs.

Gary Kennedy, 20, breaching court order

A Blackpool man breached a court order which told him to undertake drug rehabilitation.

Gary Kennedy admitted twice failing to attend appointments in connection with his community order.

Kennedy, 20, of Station Road, Blackpool was given a 12 week residency order which means must continue to live at his flat during that period.

His lawyer Steven Townley said: “He has now got a settled address with its own front door rather than being homeless.”

Michael Maughan, 42, attempted theft

A man accused of attempting to steal medication and a wallet from a man in St Annes has had the first hearing of his case at court.

Michael Maughan, 42, of no fixed address, who was not present at court is alleged to have committed the offence on May 27 last year.

His case was adjourned to January 25.

Andrew Schauker, 32, drunk and disorderly and breaching a suspended prison sentence order

A loud argument between a man and his partner landed him in trouble with the law.

Police officers arrested Andrew Schauker after hearing him yelling obscenities while they were in the next street.

Schauker, a 32-year-old factory food supervisor, of Whinfield Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and breaching a suspended prison sentence order.

He was fined £163 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said in the morning of December 22 police were in a street next to Whinfield Avenue investigating a suspected burglary when they heard yelling.

Schauker was rowing with his partner in their street and was aggressive so he was arrested.

He was in breach of a 16 weeks prison sentence suspended for two years for an offence of drink-driving.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said Schauker had been to his works Christmas do but had not drunk much.

His partner was annoyed because she could not get him on his phone and that prompted the row which spilled over into the street.