Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Monday, February 04, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Arif Khan, 26, driving with excess alcohol

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A visitor to Blackpool was more than twice over the alcohol limit when police stopped him.

Arif Khan, unemployed, 26, of Juniper Close, Bradford, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor Tracy Yates, said that on January 14 at 12.30am police saw Khan driving a Seat Leon erratically on Progress Way.

He was stopped and a breath test showed 79 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Paul Robinson, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Khan had stayed overnight in the resort and had been out during the day before setting off home with his friend as a passenger.

Craig Lofthouse, 48, threatening a witness, breaching a restraining order and assault

A man accused of threatening to kill a woman charity worker at a Blackpool soup kitchen has made his first appearance at court.

Craig Lofthouse is also alleged to have breached a restraining order by contacting a 23-year-old woman described as having a mental age of six to seven, who he had been banned from contacting.

Lofthouse, 48, of Spencer Court, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening a witness.

He also faces two offences of breaching a restraining order and one offence of assaulting an emergency worker by punching a male police officer – which he did not enter pleas to.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 31 and February 2.

Prosecutor Pam Smith, opposed bail for Lofthouse.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 6 by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Paul Sproat, 33, assault and theft

A prolific shoplifter punched a woman security officer on the chin as she tried to stop him stealing from a store.

Paul Sproat, 33, of Sandridge Place, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault and two offences of theft from a shop.

He was remanded in custody for further inquiries by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said that on December 19 Sproat was seen taking two pairs of socks valued at approximately £20 from T K Maxx.

A male security officer tried to stop Sproat and a female colleague joined him.

In the melee which followed Sproat punched her on the chin causing swelling and pain.

On February 1 Sproat stole £398 worth of food, alcohol, soft toys and electrical goods from Tesco Extra.

Sproat told a security officer who challenged him that he had paid, but when asked for his receipt he ran off.

The prosecutor described Sproat’s record as lengthy with 51 offences of theft and similar crimes.

He was on post prison sentence supervision at present.

In a report to the court, probation officer Charmain Price, told the judge Sproat was said to be very difficult to supervise and there had been two incidents where he had been verbally abusive to staff.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Sproat had had a drugs problem and been on a prescription to help keep him off street drugs. Problems arose when his prescription was stopped.

Sproat did remember swinging his arms around when security staff were trying to arrest him but did not remember hitting the woman security officer.

He denied being verbally abusive to probation staff. Sproat had mental health problems and sometimes came across as loud and agitated.

Gary Walter, 44, grooming a girl for sexual purposes

A 44-year-old man accused of attempting to groom a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes has made his first appearance at court.

Gary Walters, 44, of The Promenade, Blackpool, is charged with to trying to incite the teenager to engage in sexual activity.

He is also accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between September last year and January 2 this year at Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Robert Castle, said his client pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Walters was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 6 by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

He must live at his given address, report to police once a week and not have any unsupervised contact with children under 18 unless inadvertent or unavoidable as conditions of his bail.