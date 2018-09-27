Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Friday, September 28, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Joshua Ashton, 23, drug-driving and possession of ecstasy and ketamine

The boss of an electrical company was found with a cocktail of drugs in his car after being stopped by police on his way back from the gym.

Joshua Ashton was also found to be driving with the remnants of cocaine in his body at the time.

Ashton, 23, of Branstree Road, Mereside, pleaded guilty to drug driving and possessing cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £1,000 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said police stopped Ashton as he drove an Audi A4 on Westmorland Avenue on April 15 at about 5pm.

Ashton admitted he had a small amount of drugs for his personal use in the centre console of the car when asked by officers.

A blood test showed 727 units of benzoylecgonine, a derivative of cocaine, in his body – 10 is the legal limit.

Adam Whittaker, said his client had taken the cocaine a considerable time before driving and the other drugs had been left over from a party.

He added that Ashton had since stopped taking drugs and set up his own electrical company which had contracts all over the country which he would now not be able to fulfil as he would be unable to drive.

Caroline Wilson, 57, drink-driving

A woman who admitted driving while more than twice over the alcohol limit hopes to keep her licence.

Caroline Wilson, a 57-year-old hairdresser, of Westby Street, Lytham, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 206 on Westby Street, with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit - on September 6 this year.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, said that Wilson had gone to her car for her handbag and noticed she had parked it a very short distance from the kerb so she decided to manoeuvre it so as not to hinder other drivers.

Mr Townley added: “She moved the car only a couple of feet. Due to the very short distance driven the court could exercise its discretion not to ban her.”

Wilson was bailed to October 31 for a special reasons hearing to show why she should not be disqualified from driving by magistrates.

Josh Lee, 21, assault

A bar customer was knocked unconscious by a man who was acting as a door security officer.

Josh Lee’s victim had to be taken to hospital where a wound to the back of his head was stapled to close it.

Lee, 21, of Shaw Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 100 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £150 compensation to his victim plus £85 costs.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said Lee was at Bar Nineteen on July 6.

He worked as a door security officer but was not on duty that night and had been drinking.

Lee was asked to help Bar Nineteen’s security staff with a group who needed ejecting as they were being abusive and offering to fight other customers.

In the fracas which followed Lee punched a man once and the victim fell back hitting his head on the ground.

Steven Townley, defending, said the group, including the victim, were taunting and abusing the door staff and when the victim stepped towards Lee he punched him once.

Mr Townley added: “This was a case of extreme provocation. He will now no longer be able to work as a door security officer because of this conviction.”

David Bishop, 33, drink-driving

A Blackpool man’s erratic driving caught the eye of a police officer.

The officer followed David Bishop’s Peugeot car as it crossed the central road marking several times.

The police pulled up Bishop’s vehicle and noticed he smelled of alcohol.

A breath test revealed Bishop, 33, of Blackfen Place, Layton, was just over twice the legal limit.

Bishop had a previous conviction for drink-driving District Judge Jane Good win was told.

She banned him from the road for three years and ordered him to complete 15 days rehabilitation and 40 hours unpaid work.

He must pay £70 costs.

Joseph Bradley, 27, criminal damage

A man lost his temper during a phone conversation with his own mother and ripped the BT-owned handset from its wiring.

Joseph Bradley, 27, was staying at a house in Gorton Street, North Shore, at the time of the incident.

Bradley admitted criminal damage amounting to £200 and the court ordered him to pay the full amount in compensation for as punishment.

He was arrested and immediately told police he would pay for what he had done.