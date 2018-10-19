Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Friday, October 19, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Liam Walton, 27, driving with excess alcohol

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A driver was over the alcohol limit when he rear-ended a car on the motorway sending it careering into the central barrier.

Liam Walton’s car ended up on its roof and the drivers of both vehicles were injured.

Walton, a 27-year-old shift worker, formerly of Dover Road, Marton, now living at St Thomas Road, Chorley, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 15 months, fined £460 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £46 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Walton was driving a Ford Focus when he hit the rear of a Vauxhall Corsa on the M55 at Blackpool on June 18 at 5.35am.

Walton climbed from the car and after a short time ran off.

He was chased by witnesses who detained him.

A blood test showed 125 units of alcohol in his body - 80 is the limit.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client had been on a night out in Manchester and stopped drinking six hours previously, but he had miscalculated his alcohol level. He was embarrassed and ashamed.

Jason Wallis, 48, possessing Methadone

A man was found with four bottles of class A drugs when police raided his address.

Jason Wallis, 48, of Ashton Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to possessing the heroin substitute Methadone. He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police executed a drugs search warrant at an address on Central Drive where Wallis previously lived on January 11.

Officers found four bottles of Methadone in a bedroom there and Wallis said he had been given them.

He had a record of 47 previous offences including nine involving drugs.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client had kept out of trouble since 2009 after being convicted of heroin possession.

Two years ago Wallis had a serious heart problem.

He had surgery, was in hospital three months and since then had virtually given up drugs.

The bottles of Methadone had belonged to a friend of Wallis’s, who had given them to him and since died.

Christopher Littlewood, 26, damage

A householder found a stranger being sick in the conservatory of his home in Fleetwood.

Christopher Littlewood told police he thought it was the house he had been having drinks at earlier in the evening. Littlewood, 26, formerly of Poulton Street, Fleetwood, now living at Lytham Road, South Shore, who works on building train lines and platforms, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £140 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said a man’s daughter came into his bedroom and said there was a man in their house on September 28 about 8.30am.

The householder found Littlewood vomiting in his conservatory and also saw he had damaged a window there. Stephen Duffy, defending, said Littlewood played snooker for a local team and the night of the offence they were playing in Fleetwood and won the match.

The team had celebrated with drinks at the pub then moved onto someone’s home for more drinks.

Littlewood, who suspected his drink had been spiked, said he had no memory of what he had done when he was woken by police.

Robert Aspinall, 21, theft

A student at university in York had no money to travel to Blackpool for the first mention of a court case against him magistrates were told. Robert Aspinall, 21, of Fylde Street, Kirkham, is accused of stealing a £300 tent from the Trespass Store, Blackpool, on August 14 this year.

Magistrates were told Aspinall had contacted the court and said he had no funds to get to the resort until a grant payment came in. His case was adjourned.

Heather McLellan , 25, damage

A woman turned up in a drunken state at her former’s partner home in Fleetwood.

Heather McLellan believed he owed her money but when he did not respond she broke a window in his front doorvalued at £50. Paul Robinson, defending, said 25-year old McLellan of St John’s Avenue,Fleetwood, had a drink problem and suffered from depression.

Blackpool Magistrates fined her £100 and ordered her to pay £245 costs.