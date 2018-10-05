Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Friday, October 05, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Timothy Leahy, 52, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A roofer stopped in a spot check by police was found to be more than two-and-half times over the alcohol limit.

Timothy Leahy had had driving lessons years ago but had never taken a driving test.

Leahy, 52, of Layton Road, Layton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without a licence or insurance.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Drink Impaired Driver’s Programme, banned from the road for 23 months and fined £30 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Leahy as he drove a Suzuki Swift on Hornby Road, Blackpool, on September 11 at 1.30am.

A breath test showed 92 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said his client’s family and friends had been to a function.

He was driven there by a female relative but when it came time to leave she asked him if he knew someone who could take the car back to her home.

She did not want to leave it parked in the town centre overnight and had children to take to school in the morning.

Leahy on the spur of the moment said he would drive it back.

Mr Colebourne added: “He had extensive driving lessons some years ago and tells me he can drive but he has never taken a test.”

Lee Griezans, 34, racially aggravated threatening behaviour, assault and threatening behaviour, failing to provide a specimen of breath and criminal damage

A man accused of making race hate remarks to a Polish female bar worker at Blackpool’s Wainwright Club has made his first appearance at court.

Lee Griezans, a 34-year-old taxi driver, of Starbeck Avenue, South Shore, pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour, assaulting a man and behaving in a threatening manner at the club.

He admitted failing to provide a breath specimen for alcohol testing and causing £5,000 damage to wooden doors at the club.

Griezans was bailed by Blackpool magistrates to December 21 for trial on the offences he denied.

He was banned from driving in the meantime and bailed on the condition he did not contact prosecution witnesses or enter the Wainwright Club, Hornby Road.

Barry Buckley, 36, assault A Blackpool man has denied an allegation of domestic violence

Barry Buckley, 36, of Lord Street is said to have assaulted female Rajwant Rashadi at her home on Regent Road,Blackpool.

Blackpool Magistrates fixed a trial on November 7 at Lancaster after Buckley denied the offence.

He was bailed on condition he does not contact the woman and does not enter Regent Road.

Andrew Morley, 21, driving while disqualified and obstructing the police

A man drove off in his mother’s hired car knowing he was banned from the road.

Andrew Morley, 21, of Ballam Avenue, Marton, admitted driving whilst disqualified and obstructing the police.

Magistrates heard that Morley gave a false name and address when he was pulled up driving the vehicle along South Promenade,Blackpool.

He later admitted to police he had a disqualification.

Magistrates bailed Morley so that probation can prepare a report on him.