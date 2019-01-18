Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Friday, January 18, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Danielle Jones, 28, failing to provide a breath specimen for alcohol testing

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A mother who had been drinking crashed into railings on Boxing Day and then repeatedly told the man who had taken her keys: “We don’t need the police.”

Danielle Jones then fled the accident scene but the police arrested her when she arrived home in a taxi.

Jones, 28, of Teal Court, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for alcohol testing.

She was sentenced to do 80 hours’ unpaid work for the community, disqualified from driving for 20 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a man driving on Warbreck Hill Road saw Jones in a Vauxhall Corsa, which failed to move when traffic lights turned green on December 26 at around 1am.

Jones eventually turned into Plymouth Road, where she clipped two kerbs before crashing into railings.

The male witness took her keys and, when he asked her how much she had had to drink, she replied: “Too much.”

She was described as running from the scene, and arrived home in a taxi. A roadside breath test showed 95 microgrammes of alcohol in her body. The limit is 35.

At the police station, she was not able to complete the required breathalyser tests.David Charnley, defending, said his client phoned the police while she was in the taxi to tell them what she had done.

Jones had been distressed after the accident and said she had later been taken to hospital by the police.

She had tried to give a breath specimen at the police station but had only been able to give a partial one.

READ MORE: Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, January 17, 2019



David Catterall, 52, benefit fraud

A Marton man collected state benefits because of his bad back.

But David Catterall’s spinal problem did not halt him from working as a Hermes parcel delivery man for months at a time.

Blackpool Magistrates heard Catterall admit benefit fraud by continuing to claim Disabled Living Allowance (DLA) worth £10,889, while failing to declare his medical condition had improved.

Philip Robinson, prosecuting, said Catterall, of Winton Avenue, had claimed DLA at the higher rate on the basis he had difficulty walking, could not stand in one place, and could not use low chairs because of his back problems.

“An investigation into Catterall began after it was discovered he was working for Hermes delivery parcels in the Blackpool area,” said Mr Robinson.

“The nature of the work he was doing was not consistent with the work he was doing,”he added.

“This offence took place over a sustained period of time.When he was questioned about it, he admitted what he had done.”

The court heard that Catterall had suffered medical problems with his back in the past and had undergone surgery.

Martin Hillson, defending, said: “There has been an improvement in his condition.He was only carrying light parcels.” Magistrates asked for pre-sentence reports on Catterall.

Jon LeFaye, 24, pleaded guilty to causing a 13-year-old child to look at an image of of a person engaged in sexual activity

A man who showed a child a pornographic image has been put on the Sex Offender’s Register.

Jon LeFaye, 24, formerly of Withnell Road, South Shore, now living at Egerton Road, North Shore, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing a 13-year-old child to look at an image of a person engaged in sexual activity, for his sexual gratification.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on her client.

LeFaye was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 13.