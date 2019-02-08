Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Friday, February 08, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Anthony Wright, 32, possessing an imitation firearm

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man escaped a jail term after carrying an imitation gun into a Bispham pub.

Anthony Wright, 32, of Mains Lane, Poulton, pleaded guilty to taking a .177 gas-powered Glock into the Squirrel, in Bispham Road, last month.

He appeared before magistrates in Blackpool and was sentenced to a 12 month-long community order with up to 15 days’ rehab, and was also ordered to do 140 hours’ unpaid community work, and told to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

The weapon was ordered to be destroyed.

Wright was arrested after showing punters the gun inside the pub, the court was told.

Defending, Brett Chappell said Wright had drunk a copious amount of alcohol to cope with the anniversary of his father’s death. He did not threaten anybody.

Paul Judson-Jones, 31, breaching sex order

A convicted sex offender was sent back to prison after being away from home for 30 days without telling police.

Paul Judson-Jones, 31, of Clevedon Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to breaching the conditions of his sex offenders register order, and was recalled to jail and fined £120 with £30 victims’ surcharge.

The court was told Judson-Jones was jailed for eight years in 2014 after breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a woman inside.

He was released from prison on licence – on the condition he told police within three days of any new address.

But magistrates heard how Judson-Jones’ landlord noticed he had left his flat on December 11, and changed the locks – with Judson-Jones calling him on January 10 complaining he couldn’t get back in.

Defending, Gerry Coyle said his client’s father and younger brother had fallen ill, so Judson-Jones went to stay with his mother.

He had so much on his mind, he forgot to tell police, Mr Coyle added.

It will now be up to the parole board to decide when Judson-Jones will be released again.

Bradley Taylor, 23, driving while disqualified and without valid insurance

A man climbed behind the wheel of a car and drove – just 16 days after being banned.

Bradley Taylor, 23, formerly of Charles Street in Nelson and now at Cromer Road, Bispham, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without valid insurance.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 20 days’ rehabilitation, ordered to do 60 hours’ unpaid community work, and handed an extra six months’ driving ban.

He was also ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Taylor was caught when police spoke to him at the Esso garage in Yeadon Way, South Shore, to tell him a brake light was out at around 1.25am on January 19.

But routine checks revealed he had been disqualified by a Greater Manchester court for 14 months on January 3 for drink-driving.

Taylor’s defence said his client was sorry.

He and his pregnant girlfriend had argued, and he left to drive to a friend’s home in the resort after being told to leave.

Gareth Oulton, 40, money laundering-related seizure of money

More than £70,000 will be seized from a convicted money launderer.

Gareth Oulton, 40, of Doncaster Road, Kingsley, was caught with more than £65,000 in a van stopped on Blackpool Prom, while almost £6,000 was found on premises he had.

After Oulton was convicted of money launder and sentenced to a community order, police applied under the Proceeds of Crime Act for him to forfeit the £71,235 they had seized.

Det Con Simon Robinson said Oulton’s van was stopped in June 2017 as part of a police operation targeting the supply of class A drugs in the resort by an organised crime gang.

Oulton was not in court and did not contest the forfeiture.

Joe Higgins, 25, drink-driving

A amateur footballer damaged several parked cars as he drove his Jaguar back from the pub while three times over the legal limit.

Joe Higgins, 25, of Southbourne Avenue, Marton, told police he had drunk six to seven pints of cider after playing football for the Saddle pub team.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from the roads for 23 months, sentenced to a 10-week 8.30pm-6.30am curfew, and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police were told a Jaguar had hit parked cars in Southbourne Avenue at 11.15pm on January 21. Officers went to Higgins’ home. A breath test showed 107mg of alcohol in his system. The limit is 35.