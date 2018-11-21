Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

John Kenny, 28, breach of Sex Offender’s Order

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A convicted sex offender who was required to inform police of any change of address failed to do so.

His lawyer said the reason for the mistake made by 28-year-old John Kenny was because he found the former headquarters on Bonny Street closed down.

A notice directed him to the new HQ at Marton but although he tried to find his way there he failed.

Kenny of Derby Road, North Shore, admitted breaching the terms of his Sex Offender’s Order.

He had a suspended jail term increased by another six month and was placed on a 12 week curfew and must pay £170 court costs.

Steven Townley, defending, said: “My client has been on the sex register for eight years during which time he has always told the police about changes of his address.

“However, when he moved into his latest supported accommodation he went to the main police station only to find it darkness and empty. He has got difficulties and tried to find his way on foot to Marton but failed to get there.”

The court heard that a probation officer who knew of the change of address for Kenny alerted police that he had not informed them.

Nicola Brogden, 34, drunk and disorderly

A patient behaved in an “offensive” manner while at Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s accident and emergency unit.

Nicola Brogden swore at and verbally abused police and medical staff before urinating on the bed and bending over in front of two police officers and passing wind.

Brogden, a 34-year-old night shift worker, of Belvere Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was fined £215 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, told her: “This was a prolonged incident and it was extremely offensive behaviour.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer was called to Highfield Road, on October 29, at 9.10pm, where Brogden was suffering from a head wound.

She was abusive to police and paramedics before taken to the triage area at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

She was rude, refused to be quiet for medical staff and spat in the direction of police officers.

Brogden, who had no previous convictions, said she could not believe the woman described was her.

She said she had just started work that day and her dog had eaten her rabbit.

She added she had drunk two bottles of wine within two hours.

Callum Heffernan, 19, grievous bodily harm

A teenager accused of knocking a man unconscious with one punch causing him several bleeds on the brain for which he had to be placed in an induced coma, has made his first appearance at court.

Callum Heffernan, 19, of Green Lane, Freckleton, is charged with maliciously inflicting grievous bodily.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on June 9 at Kirkham.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Allan Cobain, said his client would not indicate a plea to the offence at that stage.

Heffernan was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 19.

Daniel Power, 31, assault

A man assaulted his former partner as she carried their 14-week-old baby in her arms.

Self-employed Daniel Power had been drinking and flew at the woman after she taunted him about sleeping with other men.

Power, 31, of Station Road, South Shore, admitted assault. He was ordered to do 25 days rehabilitation and 80 hours unpaid work

He was also made the subject of a two year restraining order forbidding him to contact his victim.

He must also pay £170 court costs and £50 compensation.

Connor Mason, 20, breach of bail and obstructing a police officer

A man broke a condition of his bail and then ran away from a woman police officer.

Connor Mason, 20, who gave his address as Streetlife Night Shelter, Church Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to obstructing police and breaching bail. He was fined £40 with £30 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

He was rebailed on the condition he lived at the Streelife Night Shelter.

On November 17 police were called to the Bay House Hostel, Alexandra Road.

Officers were told Mason had been living there and been involved in a disturbance.

After being taken to the police station Mason became ill and was transported to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was escorted by a woman police officer.

Mason then evaded the officer and was apprehended about five minutes later.