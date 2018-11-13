Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Darren O’Connor , 18, drunk and disorderly

A teenager punched out towards police officers after having too much to drink.

Darren O’Connor, 18, of Wolsley Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said police saw the defendant outside a hotel in Central Drive being held down by two people on October 21 at 1.20am.

When officers spoke to O’Connor they were given a barrage of abuse by him.

After the two people restrainIng him let him go he started punching out and being aggressive.

At the time of the offence he was being supervised by the probation service on a community order for an offence of wounding.

O’Connor told magistrates: “I had been drinking. It was just because it is coming up to Christmas and I’m not with my family. I understand my behaviour was not acceptable.”

Linden Postlethwaite, 48, drunk and disorderly and damaging a cell

A man who staged a dirty protest in his cell at Blackpool’s new police headquarters after being arrested also said he was glad police officers had been shot.

Linden Postlethwaite smeared excrement over the safety suit he was wearing plus the cell door and hatch.

He also told officers: “I’m glad Dale shot some of you” - a reference to one-eyed Dale Cregan who murdered two woman police officers.

Postlethwaite, 48, who gave a care of address of Chain Road, Manchester, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and damaging a cell.

He was given an 18 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £57 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Conor Robinson, 25, driving with excess alcohol

A man who was over the alcohol limit was stopped by police as he drove two passengers to his home in St Annes.

Conor Robinson, a 25-year-old pizza delivery driver, of Boston Road, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 12 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said police stopped Robinson as he drove a Ford Focus on Bentinck Road, South Shore on October 20 at 1.20am, after seeing him swerving.

A breath test showed 49 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had finished work at 11pm.

He went to a friend’s home and had three glasses of wine. He was driving a male and a female friend back to his home where they were going to stay the night when he was stopped.

He would now lose his job.

Thomas Grady, 18, possessing a knife and assaulting a man

A teenager accused of causing a public disturbance in Blackpool while carrying a knife has appeared at court.

Thomas Grady 18, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, is charged with affray, possessing a knife and assaulting a man.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Cambridge Road on November 11 this year.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, opposed bail for Grady.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, said his client would plead not guilty to all the offences.

Grady was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 12.

Nicholas Holmes, 47, drunk and disorderly and being in breach of a conditional discharge for an offence of shoplifting

A man was arrested and spent a night in the cells after shouting at his girlfriend in the street.

Nicholas Holmes, 47, of Cambridge Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and being in breach of a conditional discharge for an offence of shoplifting.

He was sentenced to a six weeks curfew to remain inside his home between 8pm and 6am and fined £40 with £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said a member of the public alerted police after seeing Holmes shouting at a woman in the resort’s Granville Road on October 21 at 8pm.

Holmes was being loud when officers arrived.

He was told to go away but continued arguing.

Howard Green, defending, said that since the offence his client had moderated his drinking and there had been no more problems between him and his girlfriend.