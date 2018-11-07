Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, November 07, 2018

Here is the latest round-up from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Naomi Auckland, 37, assaulting a police officer

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman attacked a female police officer and two male police officers in Blackpool.

Naomi Auckland, 37, of Priory Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to three offences of assaulting a constable.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the assaults took place on October 9 with the attack on the female officer being a prolonged offence involving the defendant kicking the officer several times.

Auckland’s case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports by Blackpool magistrates.

READ MORE>>> Tuesday's round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates



Craig Gilroy, 31, threatening and abusive behaviour

A man is alleged to have a grudge against staff at Blackpool’s Wilko’s store.

Craig Gilroy appeared before the town’s magistrates charged with threatening and abusive behaviour towards an adult store detective and a 17-year-old store assistant.

Gilroy, 31, of Shaftesbury Avenue, North Shore, denied the offences.

He was bailed until his trial date on February 6.

Conditions of his bail mean he must not contact witnesses, not enter Wilkos on Talbot Road and not use the pavement area outside the store.

Daniel Debono, 29, and Thomas Heaney, 28, grievous bodily harm

Two men have been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Daniel Debono, 29, of Raikes Parade,Blackpool, and Thomas Heaney, 28, of Hodder Avenue, Fleetwood were granted bail pending their appearance at the higher court on December 5.

They are accused of assault causing grievous bodily harm to a man in Blackpool in April this year.

Thomas Gerrand, 44, supplying Class A drugs

A Blackpool man has appeared at court charged with supplying Class A illegal drugs to an undercover police officer.

Jason Thomas Gerrand, 44, of Claremont Court, North Shore, was granted unconditional bail and sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Gerrand is accused of supplying heroin and cocaine and faces two further offences of possession with intent to supply the same types of drugs in February this year.

Philip Millward, 25, dribk driving

An NHS administrator was over the limit when police pulled up his car on Clifton Drive, St Annes, in the early hours of the morning.

Philip Millward, 25, of Oystercatcher Gate, Ansdell was twice over the limit when he was breath tested.

Millward admitted the offence which took place on October 14 after he and friends had been drinking and he offered to take one of them home.

Defence lawyer John McLaren said: “He had stopped drinking during the evening for a couple of hours and thought he was fit to drive.”

Millward was banned from the road for 18 months and ordered to pay £345 court costs.

Daniel Wright, 33, drink driving

A self employed joiner was unfit to drive when he received a call out to look at a leaking factory roof.

Daniel Wright, 33, of Cresswood Avenue, Anchorsholme, had been drinking the night before he got into his Ford Transit.

But as he approached a set of traffic lights in Bispham he failed to brake properly and shunted the rear of a car ahead of him.

The driver of the car smelled alcohol and called police.

A breath test revealed Wright was more than twice the legal limit.

John McLaren, defending, said: “He had been drinking the night before and did not know he was going to be called out to look at this job.

“As a result he wife has asked him to move out and he is now sofa surfing.”

Wright was disqualified from driving for 20 months and he must pay £580 in court costs.

Vasile Miloi, 24, driving while disqualified

A car mechanic bought a car but within two hours he was pulled up by police because he was banned from the road.

Vasile Miloi had a six month disqualification imposed on him for offences including type and using a mobile phone when driving.

Miloi, 24, of Erdington Road,Blackpool had been seen behind the wheel of a Corsa car on Central Drive.During a police interview Miloi said he had a Romanian driving licence and he did not realise he was banned from driving by Northallerton Magistrates in July this year.

John McLaren, defending, told the hearing: “He can no longer work as a mechanic and is now car washing.”

Miloi who admitted driving while disqualified was banned for a further six months from driving.

The court also imposed £295 financial penalties.