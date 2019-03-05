Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, March 6, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Matthew Denny, 19, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A teenager seen coming out of a fast food takeaway and almost falling into the road was later caught drink-driving.

Matthew Denny, a part-time pub worker, 19, of Cherry Tree Close, Pilling, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £180 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police on mobile patrol on the resort’s Albert Road saw two males come out of McDonalds on February 12 at 4.30am.

They both appeared drunk and almost fell into the road before getting into a Vauxhall Corsa, so the police patrol turned round and parked up.

The car later passed police and was stopped on Talbot Road. A breath test showed 60 microgrammes of alcohol in Denny’s body - 35 is the limit.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had acted out of character. Denny, who was due to go to university this year, did not make excuses and admitted her had taken a risk.

He had been told he might lost his part-time job because of the offence.

READ MORE>>> Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Darren O’Hara, 42, criminal damage

A man accused of causing £695 of damage to a roof at a Blackpool address has made his first appearance at court.

Darren O’Hara, 42, of Yew Tree Road, Grange Park, is alleged to have damaged slate tiles, batons, coping and flashing on January 10.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, was granted an adjournment of the case after asking to take further instructions from his client on the case.

Stephen Roberts, 43, drink-driving

A father on a mercy mission to help his daughter was stopped after police received a tip-off he was over the alcohol limit.

Stephen Roberts was staying in Bilsborrow when he got a call from his daughter saying her partner was smashing up the flat.

Roberts, 43, of Hyacinth Close, Haydock, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £330 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £33 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received information the driver of a white Range Rover with a personalised number plate had driven off from Guy’s Court, Bilsborrow, on February 13, at 1.40am, and was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police saw Roberts car on the M55 heading towards Blackpool and stopped him when he turned off the motorway onto Preston New Road.

A breath test showed 56 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Howard Green, defending, said Roberts and his partner were staying at Guys Court when he received a phone call from his daughter who lived in Warbreck.

She said her partner was smashing up the flat and ripping her clothes up so he immediately jumped into the car to go to her aid.

He told police this when he was stopped and officers who went to the daughter’s home found property damaged and clothes ripped-up. The daughter had asked for her partner to be removed and the couple had now separated.

Darren Green, 34, threatening behaviour

A man seen shouting and swearing in the street by police said a drink he had been given had been spiked with a drug.

Darren Green, unemployed, 34, of Breck Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Green and his partner were seen arguing about a dog in Harley Street, on February 15.

Green was asked to leave the area but he refused and continued shouting and swearing in the street.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, told magistrates that Green said he had been at an address earlier and his drink was spiked with the drug GHB which caused him to blackout for the rest of the day and he could remember nothing that happened.

Deepak Singh, 33, drink-driving

A man accused of being more than twice over the alcohol limit while driving at Clifton near Kirkham has been put on the wanted list.

Deepak Singh, aged 33, of Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, is charged with driving a Volkswagen Gold on Blackpool Road on February 3 with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Singh failed to appear at court today Blackpool magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his

arrest.