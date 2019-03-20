Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Liam Donner, 30, assault and resisting arrest

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man was described as “behaving in a barbaric manner” when he grabbed his partner by her clothes at the neck and squeezed her in front of their two children.

Liam Donner gripped his girlfriend after he had been out for the night drinking and using cocaine.

Donner, 30, of Rydal Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault and resisting police.

He was sentenced to an 18 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, John Boyle, told him: “These were serious offences. You have missed custody by a whisker.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Donner’s partner asked him to go to bed on March 16 at 9.15am, as he was intoxicated and she did not want him round their two children who she was getting breakfast for. There was a row about money and Donner twice grabbed his partner by her clothing at the neck and squeezed, causing her pain and to bang her head on a kitchen cupboard.

Police found Donner in bed and tried to arrest him. He would not follow instructions and started struggling so he was pepper-sprayed.

Brett Chappell, defending, said Donner, who had no previous history of domestic violence, was devastated he had behaved in such a vile and barbaric manner toward the woman he

loved.

His partner had arthritis and he helped care for her and the children and rarely went out.

On this occasion he had a rare night out.

He drank and took cocaine and could not remember much about what happened the morning after.

READ MORE>>> Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Caleb Rossall, 22, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, criminal damage

A man accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour on his girlfriend has made his first appearance at court.

Caleb Rossall, 22, of Osborne Road, South Shore, pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour by preventing his partner from having contact with family and friends through violence, self-harm and threats of violence.

He is also accused of assaulting his partner, threatening behaviour and causing £200 damage to a Ford Transit van.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on March 16.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court. Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, did not ask for bail for his client.Rossall was remanded in custody to appear at

Preston Crown Court on April 17.

Aniello Vitale, 21, possessing a blade in public

A man accused of having a knife in a busy Blackpool nightclub who is alleged to have threatening to stab someone has made his first appearance at court.

Aniello Vitale, 21, of Poulton Old Road, Blackpool, who is charged with possessing in public a folding pocket knife with a blade exceeding three inches, had the court proceedings relayed to him by an interpreter.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at the Home and HQ nightclub, Talbot Road, on March 5.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.Defence lawyer, Mitch Sarangi, said his client would not indicate a plea to the offence at that stage.

Vitale was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 17.

Stephen Rawes, 54, breach of bail conditions

A man was taken into custody after being found in an area of Marton he was banned from entering.

Stephen Rawes, 54, who gave his address as Midgeland Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to breaching bail.

Magistrates agreed to rebail him.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Rawes had pleaded not guilty to an offence of assault and been bailed on the condition he did not enter Midgeland Road or contact two women, but on March 16 police found Rawes on Midgeland Road.

Darren Wilson, 39, theft

A man stole alcohol worth more than £4,000 from Booths shops when he went on a stealing spree. Darren Wilson, 39, of Westbourne Avenue, South Shore, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to 10 offences of theft.

Eight of the theft offences targeted alcohol at Booths shops in Lytham St Annes, Preston, Lancaster and Clitheroe.

Wilson also admitted stealing number plates from a Volkswagen Touareg and two offences of making off from a service station without paying for fuel.

The offences took place between June last year and March 16 this year.Wilson was remanded in custody for sentence at Preston Crown Court on April 17 by Blackpool magistrates.