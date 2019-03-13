Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Andrew Brook, 61, failing to comply with a Sex Offender’s Registration Order

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of breaching a Sex Offenders Registration Order.

Andrew Brook, 61, of Grasmere Road, South Shore, is charged with failing to comply with a Sex Offender’s Registration Order by not notifying police within three days that he had changed address.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on November 13 last year at Blackpool.

Brook’s case was adjourned to March 21.

Ryan Roberts, 33, drink-driving

A driver was found to be over the alcohol limit after police saw him turning wide into a major road.

Ryan Roberts, a 33-year-old father, of Grizedale Road, Mereside, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £460 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £46 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police on mobile patrol were at traffic lights at the junction of Preston Old Road and Preston New Road, on February 23 at 12.20am.

Roberts was seen driving a Vauxhall Astra, turning wide into a lane and accelerating away.

He was followed and stopped and a breath test showed 62 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Roberts told magistrates: “It was my fault. I hold my hands up. I should not have got into the car and driven home.”

The ban would cause him hardship as he would no longer be able to drive to work or ferry his children around.

Lewis Jones, 32, threatening behaviour

Worried New Year revellers fled in fear from a homeless man who lives on the streets of Blackpool.

Lewis Jones, 32, formerly of Lytham Road, South Shore, now of no fixed address had been begging outside a kebab shop on Dickson Road.

He flew into a rage when a woman landed a kick on his head and when the woman’s son intervened Lewis landed one punch on him.

Lewis admitted using threatening behaviour on New Year’s Day.

The incident was caught on CCTV by a doorman from the nearby Ma Kelly’s bar who then sent it on to the town Pubwatch scheme organisers.

Lewis was arrested later and according to his lawyer Brett Chappell fully complied with the officers.

Mr Chappell said: “My client has had drink problem since the age of 14. It is a ghost which follows him everywhere.

“After he was kicked he flew into a rant and threatened passers-by. He accepts what he did would have scared people.” Jones was given an eight week jail term suspended for a year.He must pay £200 costs.

Claire Jones, 32, assault

A 32-year-old mother-of-four turned on a police officer sent to investigate a domestic incident.

Claire Jones of North Square, North Shore, admitted assault on an emergency worker.

Jones was fined £80 and was ordered to pay£115 costs.

The court heard that Jones grabbed the officer around the neck and throw a punch at her.

Jones tried to run away but was halted by a member of the public. She was then arrested.

Steven Townley, defending, said: “My client had been involved in a domestic issue. However, when the officer arrived she did not begin an investigation but decided to arrest Jones who was taken by surprise.”

Craig Lomax, 44, drunk in charge of a bicycle, drunk and disorderly and indecent exposure

A man accused of being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle in Blackpool has had his case adjourned by the town’s magistrates.

Craig Lomax, 44, of Oxford Road, Blackpool, is further accused of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and faces a third charge of exposing his private parts in public.

He has admitted all three offences.

Magistrates agreed to the adjournment so that the probation officer who compiled a pre sentence report on Lomax can attend and explain his recommendations.

Alysia Wignall, 45, drunk and disorderly

A woman was too ill to attend court after having an asthma attack magistrates were told.

Alysia Wignall, aged 45, of St Michaels Road, Bispham, had been due to make her first appearance at court accused of being drunk and disorderly in Cleveleys Avenue, on February 22.

Wignall’s case was adjourned and she was bailed.