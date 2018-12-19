Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Darren Clarke, 49, driving while banned and uninsured

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man caught driving a van while banned in a routine check by police had appealed against the loss of his driving licence.

Darren Clarke had been working away in London, did not get notification of his previous court hearing and was disqualified in his absence under the penalty points totting-up procedure.

Clarke, a 49-year-old former delivery driver, of Lyddesdale Avenue, Anchorsholme, pleaded guilty to driving while banned without insurance.

He was fined £230 with £85 costs, ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge and had six motoring penalty points put on his licence.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Clarke on November 22, in a routine check as he drove a Vauxhall Vivaro on Rookwood Cleveleys.

Checks showed he had been banned under the totting-up procedure on August 1 until January 31 last year.

David Charnley, defending, said his client did not get notification of the court hearing in August in time and was banned in his absence.

As soon as Clarke discovered he had been banned he put in an appeal against his disqualification.

He had not appreciated he should not have driven until he had confirmation from the court that he was allowed to drive pending the appeal.

Karl Barnes, 48, drink-driving

A workman who was more than twice over the alcohol limit had his van stolen while he was in the police station being breathalysed.

Karl Barnes would now be unable to work until expensive tools in the van were found or replaced.

Barnes, 48, of Division Lane, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 18 months, fined £175 with £85 costs and told to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Barnes driving a Mercedes on December 1, at 11.25pm, pulling out of a pub car park on Devonshire Road, before crossing the central carriage way.

Barnes stopped of his own accord on Links Road and co-operated fully with police but an officer noted he smelt heavily of alcohol.

A breath test showed 81 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

David Charnley, defending, said it was a Saturday and his client had had a drink at lunchtime before going out again in the evening.

Barnes said he felt fine to drive but had not appreciated how long alcohol could stay in someone’s system.

The defence added that while he was in the police station his van containing his valuable work tools was stolen.

David Farrow, 36, making indecent images of children

A man who faces three allegations of making indecent pictures of children will have his case heard at Preston Crown Court.

David Farrow, 36, of Lambs Road, Thornton, will appear at Preston Crown Court on January 16.

He was bailed in the meantime by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Farrow’s lawyer Brett Chappell did not enter any plea.

Michael Mulvey, 42, making threats

A man is alleged to have made racially aggravated comments towards an Asian couple who wanted to move into the flats where he lived.

Michael Mulvey, 42, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to two offences of making threats to the couple.

He elected for trial at Crown Court and will appear at the higher court in Preston on January 16.

John McIntyre, 18, drunk and disorderly, possession of cannabis

A drunken 18-year-old took a taxi home but when he arrived he refused to pay and would not get out of the vehicle.

The driver called police to an address in Cambridge Road, Blackpool, and when an officer got there she received a torrent of abuse from John McIntyre.

McIntyre, of Cambridge Road, admitted being drunk and disorderly.

He also admitted possessing a small amount of cannabis found in one of his socks when he was arrested.

The court was told that “obnoxious” McIntyre eventually got out of the cab but then tried to block the police officer from going into his home to speak to his parents.

Sue Mugford, defending, said: “He does not accept everything that has been said about the drunken behaviour.”

McIntyre was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £195 in fines and costs.