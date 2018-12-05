Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, December 05, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Darren Shaw, 36, criminal damage and threatening behaviour

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man took revenge on a squash club where he had been asked to leave the premises.

District Judge Jane Goodwin heard how 36-year-old Darren Shaw tried to sell some kittens at the Knott End Squash Club.

When the licencee asked Shaw, of St Bernard’s Road, Knott End, to leave, Shaw went outside and threw a stone through and window which then landed on a table.

In all the damage totalled £700.

Shaw admitted criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

The judge heard that in another incident at the Accident and Emergency at Blackpool Victoria Hospital he confronted a police officer.

Shaw admitted a second offence of threatening behaviour which was racially aggravated.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, told the court: “My client has some mental health issues related to alcohol abuse. Alcohol is no excuse for racist remarks against a Polish officer. He realises he should not have made the remarks.”

His client was also in breach of a suspended jail term.

Shaw was told by the judge: “You abused a police officer because of his nationality in front of patients and staff such behaviour much require a deterrent sentence.

“You were on a suspended sentence at the time. You have reached the end of the line and I have a duty to protect the public.”

She jailed Shaw for 30 weeks.

READ MORE>>> Tuesday's round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates' Court



Stephen Perry, 54, theft

A man was said to have stolen hundreds of chocolate bars from a shop.

Stephen Perry, who used to be a semi-professional rugby player, took the confectionary to sell so he could buy food after his benefits were stopped for three months.

Perry, 54, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was ordered to pay £25 compensation with £40 costs.

Prosecutor, Rachel Parker, said Perry was caught on CCTV at an Aldi store on August 30, about 9am, stealing chocolate bars and concealing them in his clothes before walking out without paying.

The supermarket manager said about 200 bars of chocolate had been stolen which were valued at £1 each.

Perry had previous convictions for theft.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client had been a gifted and talented athlete playing semi-professional rugby until he suffered a serious accident in which he broke every bone in both legs.

Perry had been unable to work since and had been dependant on benefits for between 10 to 15 years.

His problems began when he was told he was fit to work and his Employment Sickness Allowance was taken off him.

Perry had been without benefits for 12 weeks so he stole the chocolate bars which he could sell to buy food for himself.

Kylie Wilson, 29, drunk and disorderly, breach of conditional discharge

A woman was arrested after drunkenly shouting abuse outside her father’s home in Fleetwood. Kylie Wilson, 29, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for an offence of damaging a window at her dad’s home.

She was fined £50 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge but magistrates decided if she stayed within the confines of the court until lunchtime that would serve instead of paying the financial penalties.

Prosecutor, Rachel Parker said Wilson’s father contacted police saying he was concerned about his daughter’s behaviour on November 13 at 5.50pm.

Police arrived and Wilson was told to leave the area. Minutes later she returned and police arrested her after she stood on the pavement shouting abuse.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client who had kept out of trouble for three years, had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and alcohol and her medication did not mix well.

Gerald Murray, 42, production of cannabis

A man accused of having a cannabis factory expected to yield £17,500 if the drug was sold on the streets has made his first appearance at court.

Gerald Murray, 42, of Clayton Crescent, South Shore, is alleged to have been cultivating 35 cannabis plants at his home in Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Rachel Parker, said the case was suitable to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Stephen Duffy, said his client would not indicate a plea to the offence at that stage.

Murray was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 2.