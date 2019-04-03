Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Have your say

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kimberley Bannister, 31, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A mother-of-three was found to be over the alcohol limit after an accident on the motorway at Blackpool.

Kimberley Bannister, a 31-year-old carer, of Dartington Road, Platt Bridge, Wigan, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police were alerted on March 15, about 5pm, to an accident on the M55.

Bannister, who had been driving a Mercedes C220 on the motorway, was breath tested and the result showed 61 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said the night before the offence her client had drunk a bottle of wine and had several cans.

Bannister believed that she was fit to drive the following afternoon and would never have got behind the wheel if she had thought she was not. She was a carer and had three young children and the loss of her licence would have a great impact on her.

Katie Woodfinden, 36, theft

A woman who has been wanted by Lancashire Police for over a year has now appeared in court charged with the theft of £37,000 from the company where she worked.

Katie Woodfinden, 36, of Tudor Close, Poulton, appeared in court after being arrested on a warrant.

Woodfinden is accused of theft from the Furniture Recycling Group,Victoria Works, in Blackburn.

She did not enter a plea to the allegation. The charge relates to a period between December 2016 and August 2017 when she was financial controller at the company.

The court sent her for trial at Preston Crown Court where she will appear on May 1.

Stephen Middleton, 28, malicious wounding

A man was left scarred for life after being attacked with a glass by a fellow guest at a christening.

Stephen Middleton, 28, of North Drive, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to maliciously wounding David Goodinson causing him grievous bodily harm.

He was bailed to appear on May 1 for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said there was a row at a christening party in Cleveleys on September 16. There was no great violence but words were exchanged.

Middleton then approached the victim and hit him on the forehead with a glass causing a cut.

The prosecutor added: “This left an injury about three centimetres long resulting in scarring to his forehead.”

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had pleaded guilty immediately.

He conceded the severity of the matter as a weapon had been used and a nasty injury sustained.

Mr Chappell said it was correct the matter should be sentenced at crown court and asked for pre-sentence reports on his client.

Adam Latham, 43, robbery

A man accused of robbery was ill in hospital and could not attend the first hearing of his case at court.

Adam Latham, 43, of Preston New Road, Blackpool, is charged with robbing a man of £35 cash and 10 packets of cigarettes valued at £56.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on February 27 in Blackpool.

Latham’ case was adjourned to April 25.

He must not go within 20 metres of the Smoke Ingos shop on Dickson road as a condition of his bail.

Portia Wright, 31, driving without a licence and without insurance

A 31-year-old Blackpool woman was arrested by a police after she borrowed a car to go to the shops.

Portia Wright of Onslow Road, Layton, admitted driving without a licence and without insurance.

The police were on the lookout for a stolen Mazda car. They saw the car parked on Whitegate Drive, Blackpool. Wright was standing nearby.

She told police she had borrowed the car from an unnamed person.

She was banned from the road for six months under the “totting up” procedure. She was ordered to pay £150 in fines and victims’ surcharge.

Michael Stansfield, 29. making threats to kill

A man has denied threatening to kill his partner.

Shopworker Michael Stansfield, 29, formerly of Poulton Street, Fleetwood, pleaded not guilty to making threats to kill on April 1 this year.

Stansfield is also alleged to have assaulted the same woman which he also denied.

Blackpool Magistrates bailed Stansfield on condition he lives at the Fleetwood address and does not contact his alleged victim or enter Wingate Avenue.

His trial will take place on June 19 this year.