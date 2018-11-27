Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Stephen Ferris, 39, breach of Criminal Behaviour order, failing to answer bail

A man broke a begging ban order for the ninth time when he was seen on numerous occasions asking people for money in Blackpool.

Stephen Ferris, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and failing to answer bail. He was jailed for three months, suspended for a year and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Ferris was put on a two year CBO in January last year, which banned him from begging outside any business in Blackpool town centre.

On five occasions between October 15 and November 17, he was seen by town centre wardens asking people for spare change in Abingdon Street and Church Street outside a betting shop, amusement centre and food shop.

He had eight previous convictions for breaching a CBO. Patrick Nelligan, defending, told magistrates that his client said he only did it because he had had no money since leaving prison and he needed to buy food.

Ferris, who had been diagnosed in prison with early stage dementia, was now receiving benefits.

Jordan Shaw, 28, arson

A man accused of arson at a terraced house in Blackpool with intent to endanger life has made his first appearance at court.

Jordan Shaw is alleged to have set fire to the living room and kitchen of his former girlfriend’s home on Jameson Street in the early hours of Saturday.

Shaw, 28, of Jameson Street, is also accused of assaulting his ex by repeatedly punching her in the head and assaulting a male neighbour by biting him on the elbow, on the same day as the fire.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Shaw was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 21 by District Judge Jim Clarke.

Peter McGuinness-Woods, 39, breach of a restraining order

A man has been jailed after illegally going off with a girlfriend the day he was release from a prison sentence imposed when he was banned from contacting her.

Peter McGuinness-Woods, 39, of Pleasant Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was jailed for three months and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, the defendant had been put on a 12 months restraining order not to contact a woman.

On November 16, police received information the defendant was at the woman’s address in the resort’s Hornby Road.

Officers found him in the garden, under the influence of alcohol, with an almost empty bottle of vodka.

He gave a false name but police established his true identity when they took his fingerprints on a portable fingerprint device.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had been put on the restraining order for assaulting the girlfriend.

Daniel Cunningham, 28, driving with due care and attention while disqualified and without insurance

A banned driver being pursued by police abandoned his moving car which then crashed into another vehicle.

Daniel Cunningham, 28, of Tarnbrook Drive, Layton, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention while disqualified without insurance.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jail, suspended for 18 months, put on a 12 months community order with up to 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, banned from the road for two years and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, warned him he had been “right on the edge” of going to prison.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Cunningham driving a Renault Megan’s in Colwyn Avenue on October 9 at 11.10am, which registered as being uninsured.

On spotting the police he started speeding at 40mph in a 20mph.

Officers believed he was making off and put on their vehicle’s lights and sirens to pursue him.

The car was moving when Cunningham and a passenger got out of the car leaving it to continue along the road and collide with a parked Vauxhall Golf. Cunningham was chased and caught nearby.

He had a previous conviction for driving while banned last year.

Allan Cobain, defending, said the car was for sale cheaply for £200 and Cunningham was taking it for a test drive when he saw the police and panicked.

His financial circumstances were poor and he intended buying the car and then selling it on to help support his father who was going into a care home.