Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Leon Olive, 34, breach of conditional discharge

A man who started using heroin at the age of 15 stole from a supermarket so he could pay for his drugs.

Leon Olive, 34, of Claremont Court, North Shore, pleaded guilty to theft and being in breach of a conditional discharge.

He was sentenced to six weeks jail, suspended for a year with up to 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered not to enter Asda, Cherry Tree Road, by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Olive was apprehended outside the resort’s Asda on November 13, after stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels whisky valued at £64.

At the time of the theft Olive, who had numerous previous convictions for shoplifting, was on a conditional discharge for stealing £56 of alcohol from Morrisons supermarket.

Steven Townley, defending, told the judge Olive was using heroin and admitted committing the offence to get money to fund his habit.

Mr Townley added: “He is not getting any treatment for his drug issue. He is in need of support and says he wants help.”

In a report to the court, probation officer Gillian O’Flaherty, told the judge: “He says he started using heroin at 15 and his offending is just to fund his drug addiction.”

Layton Carr, 25, drink-driving, no insurance or licence

A man decided to move his father’s car after drinking 10 whiskies during a break at Blackpool.

Layton Carr told police he had had far too much to drink to drive when they apprehended him in a car park on Withnell Road.

Carr, 25, of Market Street, Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance or a licence.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said police stopped Carr after seeing him swerving in a Vauxhall Corsa on Withnell Road, on October 22 at 1am.

A breath test showed he was more than twice the alcohol limit with 71 microgrammes of alcohol - 35 is the limit.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had attended a special school and had literacy and eyesight problems.

He had been driven by his father to Blackpool for a break and after booking into a bed-and-breakfast they went out drinking having about 10 whiskies each.

They returned to their hotel and Carr’s father went to sleep.

Carr then saw a group of youths around his dad’s car and fearing it would be damaged drove it a short distance to a car park.

Carr told the court he had no interest in taking his driving test or driving again.

Steven Connolly, 24, assault and criminal damage

A man accused of pushing over his partner’s mother causing her to injure her wrist and damaging his partner’s father’s car has appeared at court.

Steven Connolly, 27, of Chatsworth Road, Fleetwood, pleaded not guilty to assault and damaging the window bonnet and a door of a silver Peugeot.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on November 11, in Fleetwood.

Connolly was bailed to appear for trial on February 1.

Michael Doran, 27, drug-driving, no insurance, no full licence

A man moving his belongings to his new address was stopped by police and found to have drugs in his body.

Michael Doran, a 27-year-old hospitality worker, of Withnell Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving, having no insurance and driving not in accordance with his provisional licence.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Doran driving a Renault Clio on the resort’s Palatine Road on June 16, at 2.20pm, and a check revealed the car was not insured.

A blood test at the police station showed 336 units of the cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine in his body - 50 is the limit and 9.8 units of cannabis - two is the limit.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been having driving lessons paid for by his grandfather.

His grandfather then went into hospital and the car which had been bought for Doran to use was kept off road.

Doran was moving address and was quoted £120 by a company to move his belongings.

Foolishly he decided to drive and move them himself.

Doran accepted he had smoked cannabis previously but said he did not use cocaine and he believed that that drug had been put in his drink by someone on his birthday.