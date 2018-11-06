Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, November 06, 2018

Here is the latest round-up from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jade Carter, 23, failing to ensure the welfare of three dogs

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman accused of cruelty to three dogs has had the date of her trial changed.

Jade Carter, 23, of Brockholes Crescent, Poulton, pleaded not guilty to failing to ensure the welfare of three Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dogs by not providing a suitable environment, an adequate diet or access to fresh water on or before February 7 this year at Blackpool.

The prosecution, brought by the RSPCA, was re-listed for trial on January 16 by Blackpool magistrates.

Jordan Kealey, 22, wasting police time

A man charged with wasting police time has been remanded in custody.

Jordan Kealey, 22, of Springfield Road, North Shore, will next appear before Blackpool Magistrates on December 12 when his trial will take place.

Kealey is alleged to have called police to a bridge on the M6 and threatened to commit suicide by throwing himself off.

The Crown claim that Kealey was attention seeking and only wanted a lift back home.

Kealey is further charged with sending a malicious message and the wilful obstruction of the highway.

He also faces three allegations of breaching the terms of his bail by breaking a curfew.

Elliot Fennbrooks, 24, dangerous driving

A man has admitted dangerous driving through Thornton Cleveleys.

Elliot Fennbrooks was given an interim driving ban by Blackpool Magistrates who also ordered pre sentence reports on Fennbrooks.

Fennbrooks, 24, of Waring Drive, Thornton, admitted the charge of dangerous driving along Fleetwood Road South, Thornton on November 3.

He further admitted drink driving and assaulting a police officer.

David Tuck, 29, failing to comply with a community order

A man did not do two sessions of unpaid work for the community because he was not well.

David Tuck, 29, of Boothley Road, Layton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order and provide evidence in time for his absences from payback work.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 26 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do six months drug rehabilitation and fined £20 with £60 costs.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Tuck had originally been sentenced to a 24 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation and 150 hours unpaid work for the community for offences including disqualified driving, assault and damage.

On June 21 and September 2 he did not attend for payback work and did not provide evidence for his absences within five working days.

It was his second breach of the order and drug tests he was required to take had recently tested positive for cocaine.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client had served a prison sentence during the duration of his community order.

After being released from jail he was unable to work. He should have provided the probation service with sick notes but he believed they would know about his situation.

John Wignall, 54, drink driving

A kitchen fitter’s decision to pop into the pub on his way home from work cost him dear.

John Wignall, 54, of Claremont Road, North Shore, from driving for a year.

He must pay £150 court costs The court heard that a police officer noticed Wignall using a mobile phone while driving.

He pulled up Wignall and smelled alcohol.

Howard Green, defending, said: “He had just been paid and went to the pub.

“He drank two pints of bitter but had not eaten all day.”

Cherry Evans, 26, assault

A woman has appeared at court charged with causing a female victim actual bodily harm.

Cherry Evans, 26, of Butts Road, Thornton is charged with assaulting her former partner by swinging her around by the hair, punching her and biting her nose.

Cherry is also charged with criminal damage at the home they shared to a value of £200 by breaking some double glazed windows.

She is also charged with assaulting a male.

Evans was bailed.

She must find a new address to live at and not contact witnesses in the case.

Magistrates sent her for trial at Preston Crown Court where she appear on December 5.