Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, March 5, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Gordon Young, 52, breach of community order

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man blamed his deteriorating eyesight for failing to keep appointments with the probation service.

Fifty-two-year-old Gordon Young of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, has had cataract surgery on one eye and faces similar surgery on the other.

His problem meant he did not identify appointment dates with probation from his diary, he told magistrates.

He admitted breaching the terms of a community order imposed for a drink drive offence.

That included 150 hours unpaid work and attending a drink drivers’ impairment course.

His lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, said: “He has had surgery on one eye and faces the same on his other eye.

“It has been affecting his reading skills.”

Magistrates extended the length of Young’s community order by a further six months so he can complete the drink impairment course.

Steven Steele, 36, theft and attempted robbery

A Blackpool man is alleged to have gone on a “till dipping” spree around the town.

Steven Steele (36) of Mere Park Court,Preston Old Road, faces four charges of theft from stores and one allegation of attempted robbery.

The theft offences are said to have been committed in the same way by snatching money from a till when it is opened to give him change for a purchase.

He is alleged to have stolen £100 from McColls,£81 from B and M Bargains;£380 from the Co-op and a second offence at the Co-op involving £30.

The attempt robbery offence involves attempting to snatch a gold necklace from a member of staff from a jewellers.

Steven Townley applied for bail for Steele but this was turned down by Blackpool Magistrates who remanded the father of three in prison until he appears for trial at Preston Crown Court on April 3.

Richard Carefoot, 26, failing to comply with a community order

A 26-year-old chef was arrested in Blackpool for failing to comply with the terms of a community order imposed for a conviction for possessing cocaine and cannabis.

The order was given to Richard Carefoot, of Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods by Preston magistrates last July.

Carefoot admitted the breach by failing to keep in touch with his probation office.

Blackpool magistrates ordered him to pay a £100 fine.

Steven Townley,defending, said that his client had tried to make telephone contact with his probation officer but failed.

“He then took up contract work as a chef and has been working away from home,” said the lawyer.

Sharon Neill, 32, affray

A Cleveleys woman has been sent for trial accused of affray.

Sharon Neill, 32, of Sheringham Avenue, Cleveleys. will join two other co accused in the dock at Preston Crown Court on April 3.

Neill was bailed and will appear at the higher court on April 3

Robert Buckley, 53, burglary, attempted burglary

A man accused of carrying out burglaries in Fleetwood has been remanded in custody.

Robert Buckley, 53, of no fixed address is charged with burgling two houses in Gordon Road and two charges of attempting to burgle two homes in Addison Road. He was remanded in custody pending his trial at Preston Crown Court.

James McLean, 20, theft

A 20-year-old Blackpool man has appeared at court charged with stealing more than £1000 from a bank account belonging to his partner’s mother.

The elderly alleged victim was said to have been in hospital when James McLean removed £1,375 from the account.

McLean of Waverley Avenue denied the offence.

McLean was granted unconditional bail.His trial was fixed for June 17.