Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Ben Ashman, 21, assault

A man punched a woman he was out with and also carried out an unprovoked attack on a teenage boy who was walking nearby.

Ben Ashman, 21, of Daggers Hall Lane, Marton, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a 16-year-old boy was going to the shops for his mother on March 9, at about 1.30pm.

The teenager was in Queen Victoria Street when he saw Ashman arguing with a woman who was crying.

The teenager was minding his own business when without provocation Ashman walked up to him and punched him, saying to the woman: “Do I have to hit innocent people?”

A few minutes later the teenager saw Ashman grab the woman by the neck and punch her causing her to fall to the floor.

Police described Ashman as drunk when they arrested him. He resisted and had to be threatened with pepper-spray and manhandled into the police van.

The woman had refused to make a formal complaint to the police.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said her client, who had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, admitted it had been a sustained attack on the woman.

Ashman had a number of mental health issues.

He had been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and was on the autism spectrum and was desperate for help.

Ashman’s case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

Craig White, 33, fly-tipping

A man fly tipped household waste at the rear of his home.

But Craig White was caught became he had left a letter addressed to his wife among the rubbish.

A Blackpool Council environmental officer confronted White, 33, of Withnell Road. White admitted what he had done and said it would be moved when he had enough money to pay someone to do the work.

The officers returned a few days later and the waste was still there. He gave father of seven White a fixed penalty ticket for £400 but it was not paid.

White pleaded guilty depositing controlled waste.~

He had been arrested on a warrant and had spent 24 hours in custody.

Sue Mugford, defending,s aid the council had removed the waste themselves.

“He has an offer of a job managing a hotel and hopefully will be able to come off benefits.”

District Judge Jane Goodwin said: “This caused an eyesore and was not pleasant to other members of the community.”

She fined White £160 and ordered him to pay £230 costs.

Philip Thompson, 44, failing to provide a specimen of blood for testing

A driver accused of failing to provide a specimen of blood for testing for drugs has appeared at court.

Philip Thompson, 44, of Vicarage Lane, Marton, pleaded not guilty to the offence which he was alleged to have committed on October 30 last year at Blackpool.

Thompson was bailed to appear for trial on June 14.

Jamie Thompson, 25, assault

A 25-year-old man has denied assaulting his partner.

James Thompson, of Dane Mews, Poulton, pleaded not guilty to assault on February 17.

Magistrates fixed his trial date on May 24. As terms of his bail he must not contact his alleged victim or enter Vicarage Lane, Blackpool.

Stuart Forrest, 51, assault

A combination of medication and alcohol put a Blackpool man into a temper the town’s magistrate heard.

Stuart Forrest, 51, of Warley Road admitted assaulting his partner of three years.

Magistrates ordered pre sentence reports.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said that Forrest and his partner had been out drinking and dining.

When they returned home Forrest began sulking and after members of his victim’s family left the house he started to pull his victim’s hair and hit her face.

Allan McQuillan, 34, threatening behaviour

A man accused of threatening to kill child social care workers has made his first appearance at court. Allan McQuillan is alleged to have told a male probation officer that he was “going to go into social services and wipe them out,” referring to shooting people.

McQuillan, 34, of Garstang Road South, Wesham, is said to have committed the offence on March 6 at Blackpool. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court and opposed bail for the defendant.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, said his client had indicated he would plead not guilty to the offence. McQuillan was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 10.