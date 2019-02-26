Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

John Stokes, 34, theft

A man who stole because he had no money for food or electricity was told by presiding magistrate Graham Curry: “We do not like shoplifters here - it is unacceptable.”

John Stokes, unemployed, 34, of York Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to an offence of theft.

He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Stokes stole two grooming kits valued at £47 from the resort’s Card Zone on January 12, at 4pm.

Stokes, who was detained outside the Hounds Hill Centre, had a criminal record of 78 previous offences.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client was having problems with his benefits.

Stokes became desperate and decided to stole the grooming kits with a view to selling them.

Proceeds of Crime hearing

Police have been allowed to hold onto £2,500 found at a Blackpool address for a further six months.

An application under the Proceeds of Crime Act for Lancashire police to retain the money while further inquiries take place was agreed to by magistrates.

Thomas Gardner, 34, of Heathfield Road, Fleetwood, the address the cash was seized from, was not present at the hearing.

Police financial investigator, Annabelle Foden, told the court that on February 12 police went to Gardner’s address to exercise a warrant under the Protection of Badgers Act.

At the address officer found drug paraphernalia which was said to belong to Mr Gardner.

They discovered freezer bags containing white powder, which was believed to be cocaine, along with vegetable matter, syringes and a box containing £2,500.

Ms Foden told the court that Gardner said he had been holding the drugs and cash for someone else.

Barry Buckley, 36, assault

A Blackpool man has been given a suspended jail term for committing a sustained attack on his former partner.

Barry Buckley, 36, of Lord Street North Shore, was found guilty of the assault at a previous hearing which he did not attend.

He was later arrested on a warrant.

When he appeared before the country he also admitted causing £200 of damage to a police cell by daubing blood and human waste on it.

He further admitted two shoplifting offences at the Wilkinson store in Blackpool where he stole deodorant valued at £84.

He was jailed for six months suspended for a year. In that year he must undertake 30 days rehabilitation and pay a total of £284 compensation to his victims.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order forbidding him to contact his former partner.

Tracey Yates, prosecuting, said Buckley was drunk when he called at the woman’s home where he demanded entry.

During a confrontation Buckley grabbed the woman’s hair and banged her head against the wall of her flat.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “The thefts were done to fund his life. He was not getting benefits.”

Lee Ridler, 47, breach of community order

A Blackpool man has denied breaching his community order. Lee Ridler, 47, of Chatsworth Avenue, Norbreck, is alleged to have failed to turn up to do unpaid work in January this year.

Blackpool Magistrates said that Ridler would stand trial on May 28.

Jordan Price, 28 , malicious wounding and assault

A man has appeared at court charged with an alleged glassing offence on a homeless man who lives in a doorway of the former JR Taylor store in St Annes.

The offence is said to have taken place on Saturday.

Appearing in the dock was Jordan Price, 28, who is charged with maliciously wounding David Schofield who is a regular sight underneath a pile of bedding in the entrance of the closed department store.

Price is alleged to have hit his victim over the head with a wine bottle in a confrontation over a woman friend.

Price is also charged with committing a common assault earlier that day.

His victim in that allegation was David Dickson the landlord of the Town House pub in St Annes’ main square.

Price was bailed to his grandfather’s address in Manchester where he will be on a tagged curfew.

He must not enter Lytham or St Annes for any reason.

Magistrates sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on March 27.