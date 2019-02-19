Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Michael Allen, 43, wounding with inten, inflicting grievous bodily harm

A man accused of wounding a guest at his home with a machete has made his first appearance at court.

Michael Allen is alleged to have caused an injury to Gary Kennedy’s hand.

Allen, aged 43, of Overdale Grove, Grange Park, faces a charge of wounding with intent and a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. The offences are alleged to have taken place on Saturday.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Allen was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 20 by Blackpool magistrates.

Stephen Ferris, 49. breach of a Criminal Behaviour order

A homeless man repeatedly shouted at Blackpool town centre wardens.

Stephen Ferris, 49, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three offences of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order by using abusive words between January 4 and 9.

He appeared at court via the video link from Preston Prison.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, said that the Criminal Behaviour Order Ferris had been on had now ended, but the prosecution wanted to impose another on him and that would be objected to.

Ferris was bailed to March 6 for the contested Criminal Behaviour Order hearing by Blackpool magistrates.

Suzanne Boyle, 29, robbery

A woman has made her first appearance at court accused of robbery.

Suzanne Boyle, 29, of Holmfield Road, North Shore, is charged with robbing Michael Doodsman of a wallet containing cash, bank cards and identification and some cigarettes.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on January 27 at Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Boyle was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 10 by Blackpool magistrates.

She must live at her given address, keep a tagged curfew there between 9pm and 7am and not contact her male co-accused or the complainant.

Lee Adshead breach of conditions of a Sex offender’s Registration Order and Sexual Harm Prevention Order

A convicted paedophile was arrested after failing to tell police he had stayed at an address in Blackpool where there was a five-year-old girl

Lee Adshead broke conditions of a Sex Offenders Registration Order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order he had been put on after being convicted of grooming.

Adshead, 39, of Richmond Grove, Longsight, Manchester, pleaded guilty to five offences of breaching the orders imposed on him.

The offences took place between February 16 and September 17 last year. Police inquiries revealed Adshead had stayed at an address in Blackpool, where a child under 18 lived, for at least 12 hours without notifying the police.

Adshead had also failed to tell police about an address he had stayed at for seven days or longer.

In addition, he had got a device capable of accessing the Internet and twice failed to make his mobile phone available immediately on the request of a police officer for inspection.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be sentenced at crown court.

Adshead was bailed to appear for sentence on March 10 at Preston Crown Court. He must live at his given address and keep a tagged curfew from 9pm to 7am and not enter Blackpool except for pre-arranged appointments with his solicitor.

Matthew Rodgers , 31, begging

A man was a menace when he repeatedly asked people for money in Blackpool town centre last year.

Matthew Rodgers, aged 31, of General Street, Blackpool, was found guilty in his absence of 12 offences of begging.

The court was previously told Rogers was a persistent beggar and frequently seen in Church, Market, Victoria, Abingdon and Bank Hey streets asking for money between October 3 and November 23.

Lynda Bennett, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, did not opposed a bail for Rodgers.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, said the prosecution were going to ask for his client to be put on a Criminal Behaviour Order and that would be opposed.

Rodgers was bailed to March 20 by magistrates to be sentenced on the begging offences and for a Criminal Behaviour Order to be applied for.