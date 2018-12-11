Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kieron Cooper, 19, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour

A teenager who threatened two doormen with a claw hammer in Fleetwood has made his first appearance at court.

Kieron Cooper, 19, of Broadwater Close, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to possessing a claw hammer as an offensive weapon in the port’s Preston Street with which he threatened two men in such a way there was a serious risk of immediate physical harm on January 29 this year.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, asked for the case to be sentenced at crown court.

Cooper was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on January 2 by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Paul Whipp, 37, criminal damage

A man was described as having a moment of madness during a drinks party at flats in Blackpool.

Paul Whipp was told that one of the party guests had been assaulted by another tenant so he went and damaged the tenant’s door.

Whipp, 37, of Lonsdale Road, South Shore, who worked as a self-employed maintenance man at hotels, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was fined £100 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £150 compensation plus £30 costs.

Prosecutor, Neil White, said Whipp, his ex girlfriend and others were having drinks at flats in Crystal Road, South Shore, on November 12.

Whipp started raising his voice and went downstairs to another flat.

He began kicking and banging at the door saying: “I’m going to kick your head in, come outside,” cracking the door along its frame.

Whipp had previous convictions for assault, cannabis possession, harassment and breach of a restraining order.

Peter Manning, defending, said his client had given an early guilty plea and had come to his senses almost immediately and apologised to those concerned.

Mr Manning added: “It was done in the heat of the moment. He was told by someone who was drinking there that they had been assaulted by the occupant of the flat next door.”

Paul Murphy, 46, assault and drink-driving

A self-employed builder has denied drink driving and assaulting his partner.

Paul Murphy, 46, of Winslow Avenue, Carleton, was bailed so a date for his trial can be arranged.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place on November 17 at Winslow Avenue.

Edward Burke, 23, assault and criminal damage

A man confronted his former partner in her bedroom.

Edward Burke accused her of having sex with other men.

He then spat at her and as he left the property kicked in a door panel.

Carer, Burke, 23, of Lune Grove, Blackpool, admitted assault and criminal damage.

His lawyer, Brett Chappell, said: “This was shameful and petulant behaviour but he did not prevaricate and he accepted culpability for what he had done.”

The court heard that the woman, a mother-of-one, had gone for a night out before the incident. When Burke rang her he heard male voices in the background and became anxious about what she was doing.

Burke was given an 18 month community order with a rehabilitation requirement and was ordered to pay £185 costs.

He was also made the subject of a two year restraining order.

Michael Adams, 28, failing to provide a specimen of breath

A guest who was chased from a house party repeatedly refused to give police a sample for alcohol testing.

Michael Adams said he fled from the group of men who had a baseball bat before taking refuge in his car and driving a short distance on a car park.

Adams, 28, of Mount Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, nine months drug rehabilitation, banned from driving for 27 months and fined £10 with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Rachel Parker, said a security guard heard an engine being revved on the Marine Hall car park, Fleetwood, on November 11 in the early hours.

Adams was in a car which had front end damage and as he revved the engine he appeared to be arguing with himself.

At the police station he refused to take the required breathalyser tests and was abusive and aggressive.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, had been to a party in the port’s Windsor Terrace the night of the offence.

There had been an incident at the party and he had been chased by a group of men with baseball bats.

Adams had been upset about this and had driven the car a very short distance.