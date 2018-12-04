Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, December 04, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Lee Jones, 44, failed to comply with a community order

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man failed to keep to his court-ordered curfew because he was feeling suicidal.

Lee Jones was advised to confide in a friend by the Samaritans, so he went to stay with one to talk over how he was feeling.

Jones, 44, of Princess Court, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He had an extra six days added to the length of his curfew and was ordered to pay £60 costs.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Jones had been sentenced to a 12 week curfew from 9pm to 7am for an offence of burglary and breaching a conditional discharge for receiving stolen goods.

Between November 6 and 7 Jones was not present during his whole curfew and went missing during it at other times.

The prosecutor said at one time Jones said he was having a cigarette, another time his deep fat fryer caught fire and he had to put it outside and then he hurt his leg and said it took him longer to walk home.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said when Jones missed his whole curfew one evening he had been on the phone to the Samaritans because he was feeling suicidal.

Mathew Grayson, 24, failing to comply with a court order

A man said he could not do unpaid work for the community because he had toothache.

Mathew Grayson, 24, of Cheltenham Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a court order.

He had an extra 14 days payback work added to his sentence and was ordered to pay £60 costs.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Grayson had been sentenced to 60 hours unpaid work for the community for burglary.

He missed payback work session on October 11 and later phoned saying he could not attend because he had toothache. He then missed a work session on October 18 but offered no excuse.

It was his first breach of the order and he still had 38 hours of the payback work to complete.

Grayson told magistrates he had moved from Bradford to Blackpool and been too and fro collecting his belongings.

His brother had been ill, his benefits had been stopped and he had no credit on his phone to ring his probation officer.

Lee Gastall, 39, drug-driving

A roofer stopped by police by mistake was found to have been using cannabis before driving.

Lee Gastall was pulled over by police in Progress Way, Blackpool, as his car was showing on the police car’s computer as having no insurance but an officer had typed in the wrong registration number.

Gastall, 39, of Woodroyd Drive, Bury, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Howard Anthony, told him: “The drug in your body was five times the limit which was a significant amount.”

Prosecutor, Peter Bardsley, said Gastall was driving a Vauxhall Zafira on the M55 on September 13 at 9.30am when his car registered as uninsured to a police patrol.

He was stopped on Progress Way and after officers smelt cannabis a bloodied test showed 11 units of the drug in his body - the legal limit is 2.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said Gastall was insured and while in the back of the police car he noticed on the officers onboard computer that an officer had put in his registration number incorrectly by one digit.

Gastall had self-medicated with cannabis to alleviate pain caused by tendons growing inwards on both hands, which were going to be operated on.

Ryan Palmer, 26, breach of suspended prison sentence

A father who looked after his two children three days a week and at weekends missed doing unpaid work for the community.

Ryan Palmer, 26, of The Mede, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended prison sentence.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jail, suspended for 18 months with 20 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Palmer had been given a suspended and 40 hours payback work for two offences of assault.

On October 7 and 28 Palmer failed to do his unpaid work. Trevor Colebourne, defending, told magistrates: “He has been getting his priorities wrong with potentially serious consequences.”