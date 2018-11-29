Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, November 29, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Florian Iordan, 28, selling cigarettes and tobacco on which duty had not been paid

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A newsagent was caught with thousands of pounds worth of smuggled cigarettes in a sting operation by officers from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Florian Iordan told officers “obviously it’s dodgy” as they seized almost 12,000 cigarettes and 1.35 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco from his Blackpool shop.

Iordan, 28, of Grasmere Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to selling unmarked tobacco products on which UK duty had not been paid.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge plus £3,636 compensation to HMRC.

Prosecutor, Peter Bardsley, said HMRC officers targeted the European Supermarket, Central Drive, Blackpool, on June 28, as part of a nationwide operation named “Ethereal” to catch people selling tobacco products on which tax had not been paid.

Iordan’s nephew was serving in the shop at the time and told the officers some cigarettes and tobacco were stored behind the fridges.

Iordan told magistrates that he had sold the newsagents and no longer worked there. He added he would pay the tax back.

READ MORE>>> Tuesday's round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates' Court



Arran Taylor, 24, theft

A man returned to crime to pay a debt two months after he had been released from prison.

Arran Taylor, 24, of Park Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £60 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said Taylor was seen leaving Sainsburys, Talbot Road, on Saturday at 10am with two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey valued at £60, and sprinting off without paying.

He returned to the supermarket the next day, was recognised by security staff and detained.

David Charnley, defending, said his client had been released from prison in September and had been sofa-surfing at friends homes.

He owed a debt to a person he had been staying with and it was agreed two bottles of a Jack Daniels would satisfy the debt, so Taylor made the decision to steal the alcohol.

Jason Newman, 35, breach of the peace

A man threatened to “pop the eyes out” and “bite the faces off” police officers and ambulance staff.

Jason Newman then picked up a knife and a police officer had to use a stun-gun on him.

Newman, 35, of Holmfield Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £100 for six months.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police received a report on Saturday at about 9pm that Newman was threatening to kill himself and harm other people.

Officers went to his home and an ambulance was called.

Newman had been co-operative with police but when the ambulance arrived he became threatening to the officers and medics.

Marcin Nikiel,33, drug-driving

Two police officers on mobile patrol in Blackpool smelt cannabis coming from a car as the vehicle drove past them.

Marcin Nikiel, 33, of Saville Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was banned from the road for 16 months and fined £200 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Peter Bardsley, said police in Rigby Road smelt a strong smell of cannabis as Nikiel drove past them in a Peugeot on Saturday at 1am.

Officers followed and Nikiel stopped on Saville Road.

A blood test showed 9 units of cannabis in his body - the legal level is 2.

Nikiel, who had no previous convictions, said he did not normally smoke cannabis but his friend wanted to and he had allowed it.