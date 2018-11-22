Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, November 22, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Heather McNulty, 33, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The manager of a restaurant was caught drink-driving on the motorway after a tip-off to police.

Heather McNulty, 33, of Wetherby Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £460 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £46 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received information the driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa had been drinking and they stopped McNulty on the M55 at Wesham, on November 2 in the late evening.

A breath test showed she was more than twice over the limit with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

McNulty’s defence lawyer said his client, who had no previous convictions, was the manager of a restaurant in Blackburn and the night of the offence business it was quiet, so she finished early and had a drink with a friend.

McNulty drank two to three lagers and did not drive for some time afterwards.

McNulty was deeply remorseful and unlikely to appear before a court again.

Claire Copeland, 34, malicious wounding

A woman accused of stabbing another woman in the leg has been refused bail.

Claire Copeland, 34, Selbourne Road, North Shore, is charged with maliciously wounding the manageress of a massage parlour on Sunday.

Copeland’s application for bail was refused.

She will appear on December 19.

Go Developments Ltd, failing to register for a licence

A company was ordered to pay a £450 fine after it admitted failing to licence a house of multiple occupation in Blackpool.

Go Developments Ltd owned a property on Raikes Parade,Blackpool, and failed to register for a licence because of an administrative blunder.

The firm was represented by director Gerrard O’Mahoney from Hale, Cheshire, who was ordered to pay £750 costs and a £45 victim’s surcharge.

Warren Spencer, defending, said: “This company enjoys a good reputation and was moving premises at the time of the lapse.”

Liam Clegg, 28, theft

A man accused of stealing a Poppy Appeal charity tin from Blackpool Victoria Hospital has had the first mention of his case at court.

Liam Clegg, 28, of Pleasant Street, North Shore, who was not present at court, is alleged to have stolen the poppy tin on October 30.

His case was adjourned.

Dena Travis, 41, money laundering

A St Annes woman has appeared in court with six others charged with laundering a vast amount of money allegedly hacked from a hi-tech company.

The seven are said to have involved in a conspiracy to launder £222,000 during a year up to March 2017.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sent all seven for trial at Preston Crown Court where they appear on December 19.

They were all bailed.

The seven are alleged to have committed the laundering offences in Blackpool. Two other suspects did not appear at court and are believed to be living in the Philippines.

Among the seven is Dena Travis, 41, of St Andrews Road South, St Annes. The six others come from Birmingham, Bradford and Halifax.

Travis is charged with using her bank account to be used for laundering £50,000 and having it distributed abroad.

The other defendants faces similar charges.

Jack Jones, 19, theft

A teenager accused of stealing £700 of property in a break-in at an address in Cleveleys has made his first appearance at court.

Jack Jones, 19, of Grange Road, Fleetwood, is charged with burglary at a home in Tudor Close stealing a Michael Kors watch, iPhone, scanner, wallet, bank cards, driving licence, purse, Nintendo carry case and £90 cash on September 2.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, said his client had indicated he would plea not guilty to the offence.

Jones was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 19.

He must live at his given address, keep a curfew there between 9am and 7pm and not go within 100 metres of Tudor Close.

Steven Connolly, 27, assault, criminal damage

A man accused of pushing over his partner’s mother causing her to injure her wrist and committing £300 of damage to his partner’s father’s car has appeared at court.

Steven Connolly, 27, of Chatsworth Road, Fleetwood, pleaded not guilty to assault and damaging the window bonnet and a door of a silver Peugeot.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in November 11 at Fleetwood. Connolly was bailed to appear for trial on February 1.