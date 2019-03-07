Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, March 7, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Pascal Sourzac, 31, assaulting an emergency worker

A man said he did not want a male special constable in his address because he was “too young” and pushed him.

Pascal Sourzac, who had taken off his belt and was wrapping it round his wrist, was then pepper-sprayed by the special constable and also the police constable accompanying him.

Sourzac, unemployed, 31, of Douglas Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

He was sentenced to a four weeks curfew from 7pm to 7am and ordered to pay the special constable £50 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to the defendant’s sister’s home on February 17, at about 2am, where Sourzac was said to be smashing windows.

Police found him on a sofa in the front room waking up. Sourzac said he would not harm a female officer but would not treat the special constable, who he described as “a kid”, in the same manner.

He got up and removed his belt and wrapped it round his hand before pushing the special constable in the chest knocking him into a wall and being pepper-sprayed by both officers.

Sourzac told magistrates he had been to his uncle’s 65th birthday and been drinking heavily including gin and wine.

After that he remembered nothing until he woke up in the police cells in a padded suit.

Sourzac said he now intended to get help from specialists for his drinking issue.

Daniel Morrisey-Hill, 21, breach of community order

A man has breached his community order for the fifth time,Blackpool Magistrates were told.

Daniel Morrisey-Hill, 21, of Dalton Avenue, South Shore, admitted failing to keep two appointments with his probation officer.

The original order was put in place when he was convicted of an assault.

His lawyer Steven Townley told the hearing: “My client lives a chaotic lifestyle.

“He collects mail from his mother’s but spends the nights sofa surfing at friends’.

“He has no money but is looking for work.

“This is his fifth breach but the original order was put in place for his one and only conviction.”

Morrisey-Hill was given a 28 day prison sentence suspended for a year.

Derek Littlejohn, 36, and Karen Harman, 42, failing to ensure the attendance of their children at school

A couple have denied failing to send two children to school.

Magistrates fixed a trial date for Derek Littlejohn, 36. of Penistone Avenue,Blackpool and Karen Harman , 34, of Rose Avenue , Blackpool, on May 24.

They deny failing to ensure the attendance of their children at Aspire Academy and South Shore Academy between September 2018 and January 2019.