Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates Court - Thursday, February 14, 2019

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Paul Summers, 34, importation of an indecent/obscene item

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A bus driver was arrested after Customs and Excise officials checking aircraft cargo found a childlike sex doll he had ordered from abroad.

Paul Summers, 34, formerly of Knowsley Avenue, Blackpool, now living at Greenbriar Close, Layton, faced a charge of importation of an indecent/obscene item.

He pleaded guilty to an offence under the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979 of unloading from an aircraft at Blackpool on December 4 2017 a childlike sex doll, approximately 1.1 metres in height.

Summers also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child.

After the childlike sex doll was found officials went to his home and found the prohibited image of a child on his computer.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the prosecution felt the offences fell outside the magistrates powers to sentence Summers.

Defence lawyer, John McLaren, asked for a pre-sentence report on his client.

Summers was bailed to appear for sentence on March 13 at Preston Crown Court.

READ MORE>>> Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates Court - Wednesday, February, 13, 2019

Alastair Bridge, 25, breach of bail conditions

A man ended up in court after trying to contact his former girlfriend and her father.

Alastair Bridge, 25, of Willowbank Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to breaching a condition of his bail.

Magistrates agreed to rebail him.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Bridge had previously been bailed after pleading not guilty to an offence of causing damage.

A condition of his bail was that he should not contact or attempt to contact his ex or her father.

On February 2, Bridge’s ex received two phone calls from him, which she did not answer, and a text message.

Her father also received a phone call from Bridge, which he did not answer.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had a seven-month-old baby with his ex.

Bridge, who had mental health issues, now fully understood the conditions of his bail.

James Smith, 19, criminal damage

A teenager went berserk and smashed up an ATM machine when it retained his bank card.

James Smith battered the machine with a large rubber stand used for temporary fencing causing £2,000 damage.

Smith, 19, previously of Gorton Street, Blackpool, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 40 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Smith was seen on CCTV vandalising the ATM at the junction of Bank Hey and Victoria streets, on February 9 at 10.30pm.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client had mental health issues.

Mr Coyle said: “The machine had eaten his card so he took his anger out on it.”

Ricky Maxwell, 36, drunk and disorderly

A man caused a disturbance when he kept shouting outside a St Annes club.

Ricky Maxwell, unemployed, 36, of Wood Street, St Annes, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Maxwell involved in an altercation outside The Yacht Club, Wood Street, during the early hours of January 27.

He would not listen to the police officer, constantly shouting and interrupting. He was asked several times to leave but refused and was arrested.Brett Chappell, defending, told magistrates:

“It was unthinking, petulant, irrational behaviour.

“The thread throughout his history of offending is drink and he behaves inappropriately when intoxicated.”